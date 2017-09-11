Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a group of conditions that block the lungs’ airflow and cause breathing problems. And new research suggests that common cleaning products may significantly raise the risk of these illnesses.

According to the latest estimates, nearly 15.7 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and the condition is reported to be the third leading cause of death among U.S. individuals.

Although smoking is probably the greatest risk factor for developing COPD, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledge that “exposure to air pollutants in the home and workplace” is a key risk factor for COPD.

New research zooms in on common household disinfectants and their link to COPD risk.

Its findings were presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2017 – held in Milan, Italy – by lead study author Orianne Dumas, Ph.D., from the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research in Villejuif, France.

Previous studies looked at the link between respiratory problems and disinfectant use. For instance, one study found that young adults who used household disinfectants were more than twice as likely to develop asthma than those who did not, while another study found that cleaners were at a higher risk of developing COPD.

But the potential negative effects of disinfectants on COPD risk have received insufficient attention, says Dr. Dumas, explaining the contribution of her and her team’s study.

“To the best of our knowledge, we are the first to report a link between disinfectants and COPD among healthcare workers, and to investigate specific chemicals that may underlie this association,” she says.