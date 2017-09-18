Though affectionately referred to as “love handles,” many of us would like to be rid of these stubborn regions of excess fat. In a new study, scientists describe the development of a skin patch that has the potential to “melt” them away.

Researchers reveal how the novel patch delivered fat-browning drugs directly to the so-called love handles of obese mice. This not only reduced the amount of excess fat in the rodents by a fifth, but it also led to a reduction in fasting blood glucose levels.

Study co-leader Li Qiang, Ph.D. – of the Columbia University Medical Center in New York City, NY – and colleagues say that while the patch is yet to be tested in humans, the current study brings us closer to a noninvasive technique for the treatment of obesity and diabetes.

The researchers recently reported their findings in the journal ACS Nano.

The skin patch works by converting “bad” white fat into “good” brown fat. White fat, also called white adipose tissue, is a type of fat the body stores as an energy reserve. However, having too much of this fat – particularly around the abdominal region – can raise the risk of numerous health problems, including obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

Brown fat, or brown adipose tissue, is preferable to white fat as it burns energy. With this in mind, researchers have been searching for strategies to increase brown fat in humans, with the aim of lowering the risk of obesity and its associated health conditions.

Dr. Qiang and colleagues believe that their skin patch may offer a noninvasive technique that meets this need, after it yielded promising results in obese mice.

“There are several clinically available drugs that promote browning, but all must be given as pills or injections,” he expains. “This exposes the whole body to the drugs, which can lead to side effects such as stomach upset, weight gain, and bone fractures. Our skin patch appears to alleviate these complications by delivering most drugs directly to fat tissue.”