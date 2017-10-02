Sauna bathing may be more than just a relaxing pastime; a new study finds that regular sauna use could almost halve men’s risk of developing high blood pressure.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, occurs when the force of blood that flows through the arteries becomes too high.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 75 million adults in the United States have high blood pressure.

It is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, and in 2014, high blood pressure was a main or contributing cause of death for more than 410,000 people in the U.S.

Following a healthful diet, getting regular exercise, and managing weight are just some of the strategies that can help to prevent or manage high blood pressure.

The new study suggests that for men, adding sauna bathing to their weekly routine may also help to lower the risk of this potentially harmful condition.

Study co-author Dr. Francesco Zaccardi, of the Department of Medicine at the University of Eastern Finland, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the American Journal of Hypertension.