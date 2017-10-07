Bad news should be delivered without embellishments. That is how people on the receiving end prefer it, researchers say.

The chances are that we’ve all had – or will have – to deliver some kind of bad news at some point in our lives. Be it announcing a breakup, dismissing an employee, rejecting a proposal, or sharing the news of a negative health outcome, there are, unfortunately, times when we cannot escape being the proverbial messenger.

And when that happens, there’s always the question of how the bad news should be delivered. Should you say it as it is, directly, or you should you “blanket” it in comforting words to try to spare the receiver’s feelings as much as possible?

New research from Brigham Young University in Provo, UT, and the University of South Alabama in Mobile suggests that it may be best to deliver the blow swiftly – at least, that is how people at the receiving end prefer it.

The researchers recruited 145 participants who were confronted with various scenarios in which they were given different types of bad news, delivered in visual, textual, or verbal form.

In each case, they were confronted with two different kinds of approaches: bad news delivered either straight up or delivered with a “buffer,” or something to make the content of the news ostensibly more palatable to the receiver.

The authors, Profs. Alan Manning and Nicole Amare, recently published the results of their study at the 2017 IEEE Professional Communication Conference, held in Madison, WI.