New research confirms that lack of proper sleep has a severe impact on how the brain functions, with potentially dangerous consequences arising in daily life. Share on Pinterest Sleeplessness slows down our brains, which affects how we perceive stimuli. This may put us in dangerous situations. Lately, many studies have focused on how sleep affects the ways in which our bodies function, and especially on how it impacts the brain. Studies recently covered by Medical News Today have suggested that how much — and how well — we sleep may be key in visual learning, memory consolidation, and necessary unlearning. New research from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of Los Angeles, California (UCLA) and Tel Aviv University in Israel now confirms that sleep-deprived people experience memory lapses and may deal with distorted visual perception; the communication between neurons is temporarily impaired. “We discovered that starving the body of sleep also robs neurons of the ability to function properly. This paves the way for cognitive lapses in how we perceive and react to the world around us.” Senior study author Dr. Itzhak Fried The results of the study were published in the journal Nature Medicine.

‘Sluggish’ neurons communicate inefficiently The researchers worked with 12 people with epilepsy, who were also registered as patients with UCLA. The participants all had electrode implants in their brains, with the purpose of registering where their seizures originate in the lead-up to surgery. As part of their assessment, seizures were induced by sleeplessness: participants were kept awake through the night until they experienced a seizure, so the electrical activity in the brain could be duly monitored. In the experiment, participants were given a categorization task in which they had to sort different images into categories as quickly as possible. While they performed this task, the researchers focused on the electrical activity in the temporal lobe of the brain, which has been associated with memory and visual recognition. The scientists noticed that the sleepier and more tired the participants became, the more difficult they found the task, and the slower they performed. “We were fascinated to observe how sleep deprivation dampened brain cell activity,” explains lead study author Dr. Yuval Nir. He notes that with lack of sleep, brain cells became “sluggish” and neural communication was impaired. “Unlike the usual rapid reaction,” he says, “the neurons responded slowly, fired more weakly, and their transmissions dragged on longer than usual.” What happened was that sleeplessness impacted how effectively neurons encoded regular information, and how visual stimuli were transposed into conscious perception.