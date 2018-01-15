Many pregnant women report a decline in their cognitive abilities during pregnancy, but some studies have questioned such a phenomenon. New research tries to settle the controversy.

A huge number of pregnant women report such cognitive problems as trouble focusing and remembering things, confusion, reading difficulties, and forgetfulness.

Collectively, these symptoms are known as the “baby brain” phenomenon, or, more colloquially, “momnesia.” According to an older and highly quoted study, between 50 and 80 percent of women say that they have experienced it.

Having baby brain can interfere with daily life; many women have reported that they were less verbally fluent and coherent at work, forgot appointments, or could not return to work at all due to these cognitive impairments.

Despite these accounts, some studies have argued that the baby brain phenomenon is nothing but a myth. Even though memory problems have been reported by a number of pregnant mothers, these are more likely to occur due to general tiredness than actual changes in brain function.

Other studies maintain that pregnancy changes the brain for up to 2 years, with reductions in the brain’s gray matter being noticeable on a brain scanner.

So, to settle the dispute, researchers from Deakin University in Victoria, Australia, carried out a meta-analysis of 20 studies that reported a link between pregnancy and cognition.

The first author of the analysis is Sasha Davies, a Ph.D. candidate at Deakin University, and the findings were published in the Medical Journal of Australia.