“I can’t eat a dolphin” and “Can I have a bucket of water to do my homework, please?” are just some of the bizarre things that the Medical News Today team has said while sleeping. An exciting new study sheds light on this phenomenon and reveals some of the words that are most likely to come out of our mouths during slumber. They’re not pretty.

Share on Pinterest What do sleep talkers say? A new study may surprise you.

Sleep talking, also referred to as a “somniloquy,” is a common parasomnia. Many of you are likely to have woken yourself up, suddenly aware that you are mumbling or shouting, or a partner may have told you a humorous tale about the weird words you muttered as you slept last night.

Sleep talking is estimated to affect around 5 percent of all adults, but many more of us may experience this complex behavior, particularly if we’re stressed or sleep-deprived.

In fact, research has indicated that more than 66 percent of us have spoken during sleep at some point in our lives.

We know little about the brain mechanisms that provoke sleep talking but research has suggested that it arises as a part of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep behavior disorder, wherein the region of the brain that paralyzes speech and movements during sleep fails to function effectively.

The good news is that, by itself, sleep talking is largely harmless — though the person that has to listen to you jabbering while they’re trying to get some shut-eye might disagree.

If you’re anything like me, you’re likely more concerned with what you say in your sleep, wondering if you blurted out something highly embarrassing.

Well, the new study — published in the journal Sleep — confirms your fears.