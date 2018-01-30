New research recently published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society explores the benefits of exercising for delaying Alzheimer’s disease.

Last year, a review by scientists at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles found that as many as 1 in 3 cases of Alzheimer’s disease were preventable through lifestyle changes.

The same report also highlighted nine steps that anyone could take to significantly reduce their risk. One such step was increasing physical activity.

In fact, it is so widely accepted that exercise is a good way to prevent dementia that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend that individuals aged 65 and above engage in 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise every week, or 75 weekly minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise, to keep this form of dementia at bay.

Finally, a third option recommended by the WHO involves both moderate- and vigorous-intensity activity, complemented with muscle-strengthening activities.

But as the authors of the new study point out, the WHO base their recommendations on a few meta-analyses that have yielded conflicting results on the benefits of exercise for dementia.

One of the reasons for these conflicting results could be that the previous research used dated statistical tools, suggest the study authors.

So, Gregory Panza — an exercise physiologist in the Department of Cardiology at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT — and his team set out to examine the cognitive benefits of exercise in more depth and using newer tools.

They carried out a review of existing literature, which included a total of 19 studies examining the effects of exercise in at-risk seniors.

Overall, the analysis included 1,145 seniors who were at risk of Alzheimer’s either because one of their parents had been diagnosed with the illness, or because they already had mild cognitive impairment, which is a precursor of Alzheimer’s.