Most breast cancers are estrogen receptor-positive, meaning that signals received from estrogen, a hormone, promote the growth of the tumors. To stop these cancers from spreading, estrogen inhibitors are usually prescribed. But what happens when tumors develop treatment resistance? In around a third of ER-positive breast cancer cases, the tumors become treatment-resistant. Why is that? Studies suggest that "approximately 70 percent " of all breast cancers are estrogen receptor-positive (ER-positive). These types of cancer are typically treated with drugs — such as tamoxifen and fulvestrant — that either lower the levels of the hormone or inhibit the estrogen receptors to prevent the tumors from spreading. This is known as endocrine therapy. However, around a third of the people treated with these drugs develop resistance to them, which negatively impacts their chances of survival. The mechanisms that underlie the tumors' resistance to therapy is not well understood and currently poses a major challenge. Recently, however, specialists from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA, have made significant progress in uncovering what exactly happens in the bodies of people in whom endocrine therapy does not work. Dr. Myles Brown — the director of the Center for Functional Cancer Epigenetics at the Institute — and his colleagues investigated how certain gene mutations render cancer cells more resilient, facilitating metastasis. Their findings, the scientists hope, may eventually lead to more effective approaches for patients who do not respond well to traditional treatments. The results of the team's study were published in the journal Cancer Cell.

The mutations that hinder treatment In a previous study, Dr. Rinath Jeselsohn — who also co-led the new research — and former team saw that mutations of the estrogen receptor gene of cancer cells were largely responsible for the cancer’s resistance to treatment. On that occasion, the scientists observed these mutations in the metastatic tumors of women who had received endocrine therapy and had not responded to it. Following on from this discovery, Dr. Jeselsohn and her colleagues analyzed these mutations using laboratory models of ER-positive breast cancer, noting that they supported the cancer’s resistance to the drugs tamoxifen and fulvestrant. The new study revealed additional mechanisms that researchers had not been aware of previously. Besides enabling the tumors to adapt to estrogen deprivation, the genetic mutations were also responsible for activating genes that would allow the cancer tumors to spread even further. Such mutations — which allow genes to gain surprising and novel functions — are referred to as neomorphic mutations . Therefore, the effect of the genetic mutations is twofold, allowing the cancer tumor to undertake two distinct “lines of attack” at the same time. “[E]ven though the drug therapies are selecting tumors that can grow without estrogen,” explains Dr. Brown, “the mutations also confer a metastatic advantage to the tumor.”