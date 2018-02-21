“Emotional eating” is a term that many of us are familiar with, and some will have experienced the phenomenon. A new study has investigated the effect of a happy and sad mood on the dietary choices of children. Share on Pinterest How does a child’s mood influence their food choices? When we are at a low emotional ebb, we may be more likely to make bad food decisions, reaching for the cookie jar rather than the cucumber. Research dealing with this behavior pattern in adults has confirmed this: negative emotional states, such as sadness, anger, or boredom, increase the likelihood that an individual will chow down on a burger rather than a bowl of blueberries. Earlier studies have also shown that adults who engage in negative emotional eating more often are more likely to have negative physical issues such as obesity and adverse psychological outcomes including depression. Of course, no one needs reminding that depression and obesity are both huge issues in the United States today. But it is for this reason that gaining insight into the factors involved is more urgent than ever.

Emotional eating in children A few studies have indicated that adolescents and children might also engage in emotional eating. And, because childhood obesity is at an all-time high, it is crucial that we discover as much as we can about how kids decide what to eat. Much of the existing work on emotional eating habits in children has relied upon asking parents or children what they have eaten — which is not entirely reliable. A recent study, published in the journal Appetite , took a fresh look at emotional eating in children. To get a more accurate picture, scientists directly measured the amount of food that the children consumed, rather than relying on self-reporting. They also asked whether positive moods might trigger a similar overeating response. The team was led by Dr. Shayla C. Holub, from the University of Texas at Dallas, and Dr. Cin Cin Tan, from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. In total, the scientists enlisted 91 children aged between 4.5 and 9 years. To start, the children’s moods were modified using a trusty tool: Disney’s The Lion King. They picked out a sad clip, a neutral clip, and a happy clip, and all the children watched just one of these scenes. Once they had viewed their assigned clips, the emotionally altered children were offered two snacks to choose from: chocolate candy or goldfish crackers. As expected, those in the “sad” goup ate more chocolate than those in the “happy” group, but the happy children still ate more chocolate than the neutral group. And, conversely, goldfish crackers were eaten in larger quantities by the neutral group, followed by the happy group, then the sad group. “This suggests that children eat in response to both happy and sad emotions, but more for sadness.” Dr. Shayla C. Holub When they delved into the data, the researchers found that the children’s body mass index (BMI) made no difference to the effect. Also, girls and boys responded similarly. The scientists also noted that older children in the sad group ate more chocolate than younger children in the neutral and happy groups.