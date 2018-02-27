New research has uncovered an increased risk of mild cognitive impairment among individuals with a form of hearing impairment called central hearing loss. The findings suggest that this form of hearing loss may have a neurodegeneration-related mechanism at its root.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimate that 15 percent of the adult population of the United States have a form of hearing loss.

Age is a significant risk factor for hearing loss. In fact, a quarter of U.S. seniors aged between 65 and 74, as well as half of those aged over 75, have a disabling form of hearing loss.

Worldwide, a third of seniors have a disabling form of hearing loss.

A new study — led by Rodolfo Sardone, of the NIH and University of Bari in Italy — examines the link between a form of age-related hearing loss and the risk of developing mild cognitive impairment (MCI).

MCI is a type of cognitive decline that although noticeable is not significant enough to interfere with daily activities.

Research shows that between 15 and 20 percent of those aged 65 and above are likely to have MCI, which is also a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease.

The new study looked at both peripheral and central hearing loss. The former is due to problems in the inner ear and hearing nerves, while the latter affects the brain’s sound processing abilities.

Sardone and his colleagues examined more than 1,600 people who participated in the Great Age Study, and the researchers’ findings will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 70th annual meeting, due to be held in Los Angeles, CA, in April.