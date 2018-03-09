New research finds that a shift in diet to incorporate more fiber could encourage specific types of gut bacteria, reducing the symptoms of diabetes and aiding weight loss.

Type 2 diabetes is often referred to as a lifestyle disease ; in many cases, it can be prevented by changing habits such as diet and activity levels.

However, modern society seems powerless to halt its onward march.

Diabetes now affects almost 1 in 10 people in the United States. Currently, more than 100 million adults in the U.S. have diabetes or prediabetes.

The condition impacts levels of glucose in the body, meaning they can no longer be regulated correctly, leading to damage of tissues and organs.

The hormone at the root of this dysfunction is insulin. People with type 2 diabetes either produce too little or their bodies do not respond adequately to it.

Because the type 2 juggernaut does not appear to be slowing, uncovering new ways to intervene is of paramount importance. Of course, prevention is the end goal where possible, but for those living with the condition, controlling it is also vital.

In recent years, gut bacteria have been brought in for questioning. Could they hold some answers?