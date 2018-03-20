If, like me, you enjoy the occasional glass of wine in the evening, you probably don’t feel as though your judgment or alertness is impaired after this one drink. But according to a new study, it is.

Yep, that’s right. Researchers say that we don’t need to guzzle an entire bottle of vino for our cognition to suffer; just a single alcoholic drink has the power to mess with our minds — we’re just not aware of it.

These somewhat disappointing findings are the result of a study by researchers from San Diego State University (SDSU) in California, which they recently published in the journal PLOS One.

The study involved 18 healthy social drinkers, who all took part in a computer-based task that was designed to measure their cognitive control during distractions.

The task measured their reaction time and accuracy when asked to press a button in order match colored squares on a screen, all while being distracted by bogus squares — which the research team calls “flankers.”

The experiment took place under two conditions: after drinking one alcoholic cocktail, and after drinking orange juice (which acted as the placebo).

During the task, the participants sat in a magnetoencephalography scanner. This measured their brain waves, or electrical brain activity, as they attempted to color-match the squares.

More specifically, the scientists measured the subjects’ beta and theta waves. Beta waves play a role in movement control, while theta waves are involved in making decisions.