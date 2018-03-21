It is known that taking antibiotics can disrupt our gut bacteria and result in unintended consequences for health and disease. Now, a new study reveals that many non-antibiotic drugs might also alter the composition of our gut bacteria in a similar way. Share on Pinterest Lots of non-antibiotic drugs could contribute to antibiotic resistance and even alter our gut bacteria. In a paper now published in the journal Nature, researchers at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) in Heidelberg, Germany, report that not only can many common non-antibiotic drugs alter gut bacteria, but they can also — like antibiotics — contribute to antibiotic resistance. “This shift in the composition of our gut bacteria contributes to drug side effects,” explains study author Peer Bork, who is a professor at EMBL and head of its Structural and Computational Biology Unit, “but might also be part of the drugs’ beneficial action.” The human gut — also called the gastrointestinal tract — is home to huge colonies of bacteria and other microorganisms, collectively termed the gut microbiota. This vast and varied microbial community has co-evolved with us over thousands of years to “form an intricate and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Non-antibiotics disrupt balance in the gut Studies of the complex relationship between the human body and its resident gut microbiota have revealed that disturbances in microbial composition can give rise to a huge number of diseases, ranging from persistent gut disorders to neurodevelopmental conditions. These also show that antibiotic treatment can dramatically disrupt microbial balance — both in the short-term and the long-term — and reduce the diversity and richness of colonies. In their study paper, Prof. Bork and his co-authors mention that recent research has revealed that a “few commonly used non-antibiotic drugs” have been associated with changes in gut microbe composition, and they note that the “extent of this phenomenon is unknown.” So, for their investigation, they compiled a panel of 40 species of gut bacteria that are typically found in the human gut and used it to screen more than 1,000 drugs currently on the market. Of the 923 non-antibiotic drugs that were analyzed, the researchers discovered that 250 had disrupted the growth of at least one of the 40 species of gut bacteria in the panel. They were surprised by the size of their result, especially as the drugs they tested included “members of all therapeutic classes.”