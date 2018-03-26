Taking antibiotics for a long time during late adulthood may be linked with a higher risk of death among women, according to the latest evidence. Share on Pinterest Antibiotics have saved millions of lives, but they may have a darker side. Antibiotics have been commonly prescribed by doctors for 70 years. These drugs have significantly reduced global rates of illness and death from infectious diseases. However, their widespread use has allowed some infectious organisms to adapt and become resistant to antibiotics. There are some side effects associated with antibiotics — including feeling sick, diarrhea, and fungal infections of the mouth, digestive tract, or vagina.

Antibiotics and gut microbiota Scientists already know that the use of antibiotics is linked to changes in gut microbiota, which is the name given to the microorganisms that reside in our digestive tract. Previously, Medical News Today have reported that a single course of antibiotics can disrupt the gut microbiome for a year. The authors of that study — which was published in the journal mBio — concluded that antibiotics should only be used when “really, really necessary.” In their paper, they write that even a single antibiotic treatment in a healthy person contributes to antibiotic resistance and long-lasting adverse effects in the gut microbiome. “Gut microbiota alterations have been associated with a variety of life-threatening disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases and certain types of cancer,” says new study co-author Lu Qi, a professor of epidemiology at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. “Antibiotic exposure affects balance and composition of the gut microbiome, even after one stops taking antibiotics; so, it is important to better understand how taking antibiotics might impact risks for chronic diseases and death.” Prof. Lu Qi These findings were presented at the American Heart Association’s (AHA) 2018 scientific sessions on Epidemiology and Prevention | Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health, held in New Orleans, LA.