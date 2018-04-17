Researchers have now investigated the mechanisms of a protein called SOD1 that is known to play a role in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and they uncovered some surprising findings.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that proteins thought to destroy neurons in people with ALS may actually have the opposite effect.

The scientists found that while small aggregates of SOD1 can drive the neurological disease, it is possible that larger aggregates may actually help to protect neurons.

Lead study author Cheng Zhu, Ph.D. — from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill) — and colleagues recently reported their results in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a neurodegenerative disease that is estimated to affect around 14,000–15,000 people in the United States.

In ALS, motor neurons — which are the nerve cells that control voluntary muscle movement — will gradually deteriorate. As the disease progresses, symptoms will worsen, and people with the condition eventually lose their ability to walk, talk, and breathe.

There is no cure for ALS, and the majority of people with the condition pass away as a result of respiratory failure. This most commonly occurs within 3–5 years of symptom onset.

The exact cause of ALS remains unclear, but researchers have identified mutations in the SOD1 gene as a possible culprit.

Studies have suggested that these mutations lead to the production of toxic SOD1 proteins, and that these form fibrous aggregates that can destroy motor neurons.