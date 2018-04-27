Want to give your mental and physical health a boost? Scientists propose a tasty strategy: eat a small amount of dark chocolate. New studies shed light on how dark chocolate might improve our brain health and strengthen our immune system.

Share on Pinterest Researchers uncover more evidence of the health benefits of dark chocolate.

Medical News Today regularly report on the many studies that hail the health benefits of chocolate consumption — in moderation, of course.

One such study associated chocolate with a lower risk of irregular heartbeat, while other research linked the tasty treat to a reduced likelihood of diabetes and heart disease.

Generally, the darker the chocolate, the greater the health benefits; dark chocolate contains higher levels of flavonoids, which are a class of antioxidants that can protect our cells from damage and reduce inflammation.

Two small studies — recently presented at Experimental Biology 2018, held in San Diego, CA, and due to be published in The FASEB Journal — provide further evidence of how dark chocolate can be good for us.

Both studies were led by Lee Berk, who is the associate dean of research affairs in the School of Allied Health Professions at Loma Linda in California.

Berk and his colleagues investigated how eating a small amount of dark chocolate containing 70 percent cacao might have positive effects on the brain and immune system.