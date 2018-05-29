While viruses are best known for causing disease and suffering, scientists have recently designed a way to use them as a force for good in the fight against cancer. Share on Pinterest Viruses (an example of which is shown here) have a bad name, but can they be used therapeutically?

Image credit: Graham Beards Viruses are small, rapidly replicating, infectious agents that can only survive within the cells of other organisms. They can be found in every ecosystem on earth and can infect all lifeforms. Capable of causing thousands of conditions — from the common cold to the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever — viruses are as successful as they are deadly. Using their spectacularly successful traits, scientists from Cardiff University in the United Kingdom are currently investigating ways to turn viruses against cancer. The researchers have successfully “trained” viruses to recognize ovarian cancer and kill it without harming any healthy tissue.

Retraining viruses The new study builds on similar research from recent years. Co-lead author Dr. Alan Parker notes: “Reprogrammed viruses are already being used in gene therapy procedures to treat a range of diseases, demonstrating they can be trained from being life-threatening into potentially lifesaving agents.” But, in the past, it was not possible to make the viruses selective enough. Such a lack of selectivity meant that they would also invade healthy cells and cause them damage. In their new paper, which is now published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research, the researchers outline a new approach that avoids this problem. As Dr. Parker explains, “We’ve taken a common, well-studied virus and completely redesigned it so that it can no longer attach to non-cancerous cells but instead seeks out a specific marker protein called alpha-v-beta-6 (αvβ6) integrin, which is unique to certain cancer cells, allowing it to invade them.”