New research has identified neurons that control aggression and may help to establish social hierarchies.

Share on Pinterest Aggression has a neurobiological explanation, and new research brings us closer to it.

The human brain seems to have neurons for everything. There are neurons that “tell us” when to eat, sleep, and wake up.

But the nerve cells in our brain can control even more complex functions than merely appetite or sleep.

For instance, recent studies have identified the neurons that are to blame for our “bad habits,” as well as which brain cells cause anxiety.

Now, researchers may have uncovered the neurons that drive a fundamental human emotion: aggression.

Though the new research was conducted in mice, the mammals share a lot of neural characteristics with us humans. This makes the findings important for understanding the neurobiological basis of aggression.