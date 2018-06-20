Alcohol’s relationship with humanity is long — as is the history of research into its benefits and consequences. A new study takes a fresh look at alcohol, mortality, and cancer risk. Share on Pinterest A new study looks at alcohol’s interaction with longevity and cancer risk. Drinking alcohol has been conclusively linked to many adverse health consequences. However, the exact relationship between lower levels of alcohol consumption and health outcomes is more complicated. Despite decades of investigation, whether any level of alcohol intake is “safe” is still hotly debated. For instance, scientists have revealed that even low levels of alcohol intake can raise the risk of developing cancer. But some studies have demonstrated a so-called J-shaped association between drinking alcohol moderately and longevity. In other words, a small amount of alcohol might be less dangerous to health than both excessive intake and total abstinence — particularly, it seems, in regard to cardiovascular health.

Is moderation the key? Other researchers have questioned whether this J-shaped association is a true reflection of reality. The way in which older studies were conducted has been called into question , and without large-scale, long-term studies, it is difficult to paint an accurate picture. So, to dig a little deeper into this relationship, scientists at Queen’s University Belfast in the United Kingdom — led by Andrew Kunzmann — dove into data from the Prostate, Lung, Colorectal, and Ovarian Cancer Screening Trial. This trial provided access to the detailed information of almost 100,000 participants throughout the United States who were followed for an average of 8.9 years. Their results are published this week in the journal PLOS Medicine. Across the study, there were 9,559 deaths and 12,763 primary cancers. All individuals took a diet history questionnaire that included information about their drinking habits. Each participant was assigned a group based on alcohol consumption. These included: lifetime never drinkers (LN) — no alcohol consumption

infrequent drinkers (ID) — one or fewer drinks per week

light drinkers (LD) — one to three drinks per week

heavy drinkers (HD) — two to three drinks per day

very heavy drinkers (VHD) — three or more drinks per day