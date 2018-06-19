If your immune system is not strong and healthy, then you might experience unexpected side effects after getting a tattoo done — so suggests the case of a woman who sought treatment for mysterious and persistent pain in her left hip, knee, and thigh.

If you have any reason to doubt the functioning of your immune system, you may want to reconsider getting that tattoo.

The new issue of the journal BMJ Case Reports features the case study of a woman who sought medical assistance due to severe and persistent pain in her left hip, knee, and thigh after having gotten her left thigh tattooed some months earlier.

In 2009, she had a double lung transplant that needed long-term immunosuppressant therapy, to avoid a transplant rejection response.

This, of course, meant that her entire immune system was disrupted, and it would not react to foreign agents inside the body in the same way that it normally would.

Still, she did not suspect that the effects would come to interfere in any way with her appreciation of tattoos.

Since she had already had a tattoo done some years previously, she decided to get another one in January 2015, on her left thigh. Immediately after the procedure, she experienced some mild skin irritation in the area, but this is not unusual and is only a temporary effect.

More concerningly, however, 9 days after getting this tattoo, she started having severe pain in her left knee and thigh, the management of which required strong painkillers.

In time, the symptoms became less severe. But after 10 months, they had not wholly disappeared.

“Her pain was still troublesome, constant in nature, and causing regular sleep disturbance,” write the authors of the case analysis.

They are William Thomas Wilson, Mannix O’Boyle, and William J. Leach, all of whom are from the National Health Service (NHS) Greater Glasgow and Clyde in the United Kingdom.