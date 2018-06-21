Internal vibrations, also known as internal tremors, are symptoms that occur most commonly in people with Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, or essential tremor. Internal tremors are not harmful, but they be can be worrying and may interfere with a person's daily life.

Internal tremors are shaking sensations felt inside the body. They occur without visible movement, which external tremors produce.

A person may experience internal tremors in the trunk, arms, legs, or internal organs.

In this article, we look at the causes and treatment of internal tremors.

Causes



Internal tremors can occur in the trunk or the limbs.

People with Parkinson's disease (PD), multiple sclerosis (MS), or essential tremor (ET) may experience internal and external tremors.

The causes of internal tremors are not well understood, and current research is limited. However, doctors tend to believe that these tremors are produced by the same neurological causes of external tremors.

Authors of a recent study proposed a connection between the onset of internal tremors and anxiety. Some researchers have also suggested that internal tremors may produce physical movement too slight to be detected.

Authors of a 2016 study have suggested that internal tremors are early, unusual symptoms of movement disorders, such as PD. Other researchers have proposed that anyone can experience internal tremors and that they are more pronounced in people with PD, MS, and ET.

Below, find more information about PD, MS, and ET, the three most common causes of internal tremors.

Parkinson's disease

PD is a neurological disease that results from the loss of dopamine-producing brain cells. It usually occurs in people over 60 years old.

People with PD may experience some of the following symptoms:

slowness of movement

external tremors, including visible trembling in the hands, limbs, face, and jaw

internal tremors

stiffness of the arms, legs, and trunk

poor coordination and balance

These symptoms may progress quickly or slowly, and they can make daily activities difficult. Tremors are not always the most evident symptom of PD, though many people with the condition have tremors.

Initially, a person may only experience a tremor in one limb. As the condition progresses, the tremor can spread to both sides of the body. Strong emotions and stress can make tremors worse.

Treatments for PD

There is no cure for PD. It is a chronic condition that progresses over time. However, there are several treatment options.

A doctor may prescribe a combination of levodopa and carbidopa to replenish the brain's dopamine supply. This can help to treat advanced PD.

Other drug-related options include bromocriptine, pramipexole, and ropinirole.

A doctor may recommend surgery for people who do not respond to medication. The primary type is called deep brain stimulation (DBS).

During the procedure, a surgeon implants electrodes in a person's brain. These stimulate targeted areas to alleviate some symptoms of PD. DBS can also reduce the need for certain drugs, and this may especially benefit people experiencing unpleasant side effects.

Multiple sclerosis



Damage to the nerves characterizes multiple sclerosis.

MS is a chronic condition that affects the central nervous system. Many experts believe that in a person with MS, the immune system attacks and damages the body's nerves. The condition can have a significant impact on a person's quality of life.

Symptoms of MS usually develop between the ages of 20 and 40. They can include:

blurred or double vision

color blindness

blindness in one eye

muscle weakness

poor coordination and balance

a sensation of numbness or pins and needles

pain

speech difficulties

internal and external tremors

dizziness

Around half of the people with MS also experience difficulty with:

memory

attention

concentration

judgment

Treatment of MS

There is currently no cure for MS, and its severity varies from person to person. Many people can manage without treatment, though a doctor will continue to monitor the condition. Other people need steroids and other drugs to alleviate symptoms.

A doctor may prescribe muscle relaxers or tranquilizers for people with sustained muscle stiffness and spasticity. Some people also benefit from exercise and physical therapy.

However, it is important for a person with MS to avoid excessive exercise and high temperatures, to avoid fatigue.

Essential tremor

ET is the most common type of abnormal tremor.

The condition is sometimes associated with mild degeneration of some of the cerebellum. This is the part of the brain that receives information needed to regulate the quality of a person's movements. The cerebellum receives this information from other parts of the brain, the spinal cord, and the body's sensory systems.

People with ET may experience unintentional, rhythmic movements, most commonly a hand tremor. The tremor may also affect the head, tongue, limbs, trunk, and the ability to speak.

Symptoms can develop at any age, but they usually become noticeable in people over the age of 40. Triggers of ET can include:

stress and anxiety

heightened emotions

fever

feeling physically tired

low blood sugar

The tremor usually appears on both sides of the body, but it is often more noticeable in the dominant hand.

Treatment of ET

While there is no cure for ET, medications can help to reduce symptoms. These can include beta-blockers or anticonvulsants.

Some people with ET find physical, occupational therapy, and DBS helpful. Treatment plans often involve reducing triggers, such as caffeine and other stimulants.

Treatment



A doctor will prescribe treatment for internal tremors according to the cause.

There are currently no diagnostic tests for internal tremors. However, anyone experiencing a tingling sensation, shaking, muscle weakness, or poor coordination should speak with a doctor.

For people with internal tremors, doctors may recommend treatments similar to those for other movement or neurological disorders.

However, the severity of internal tremors can vary from person to person, and some may find that no treatment is necessary.

When PD, MS, or ET is responsible for internal tremors, doctors will aim to treat the underlying condition.

Treatments for internal tremors can include:

reducing anxiety and stress

avoiding dietary stimulants, such as caffeine

avoiding intense exercise and heat

For some people, doctors may recommend DBS or medications similar to those for PD, MS, and ET.

Outlook

While internal tremors are not harmful, they can be disconcerting and may interfere with daily activities.

PD, MS, and ET are the most common causes of internal tremors. For many people, treatments for tremors will be similar to treatments for these neurological conditions.

Avoiding known triggers, such as stress or stimulants, can also help.