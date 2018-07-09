For centuries, we have known that there exist four basic tastes: sweet, salty, bitter, and sour. Over the past few years, we have accepted that there is also a fifth: umami, or savory, given by glutamic acid. Now, researchers ask whether umami can influence our eating behavior.

Umami, or savory taste, was first identified as an independent basic taste by Japanese chemist Kikunae Ikeda in 1908.

Since then, it came to be accepted as the fifth taste, which we perceive thanks to glutamic acid, which is an amino acid that occurs naturally in many foods.

A common source of glutamic acid — often used to make certain foods taste more savory — is monosodium glutamate (MSG).

MSG’s role in health has been subject to intense debates over the years. Recently, researchers at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA, decided to investigate whether umami foods could influence the brain to make more healthful choices when it comes to eating.

They built on previous studies suggesting that having an MSG-supplemented broth before a meal could decrease appetite — particularly in women at risk of overeating and weight gain.

“Previous research in humans studied the effects of umami broths on appetite, which is typically assessed with subjective measures,” explains senior study author Dr. Miguel Alonso-Alonso.

“Here, we extended these findings replicating the beneficial effects of umami on healthy eating in women at higher risk of obesity, and we used new laboratory measures that are sensitive and objective.” Dr. Miguel Alonso-Alonso