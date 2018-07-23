A number of studies have looked into why people do or do not trust each other, but little research has addressed what, exactly, makes someone trustworthy. A new study suggests that, when considering who is worthy of our confidence, we may want to look to those likely to feel guilty.

In a new study that was led by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in Illinois, Emma Levine and team set out to investigate what makes a person worthy of others’ trust.

After conducting several experiments, the team identified one key trait to be a good predictor of whether or not someone is likely to behave in a trustworthy manner: guilt-proneness.

Unlike feelings of guilt, which are likely to emerge after a particular act has been committed and to lead to reparative behaviors, guilt-proneness predates any act that might result in guilt.

As the study authors explain, guilt-prone people will anticipate that they will have feelings of guilt as a result of performing a certain act, which will deter them from doing it. In short, they are more likely to feel accountable and therefore to avoid wrongdoing.

The team’s findings are reported in a paper recently published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.