Salmonella, a type of bacteria usually carried by contaminated foods such as eggs, cause an infectious disease known as salmonellosis. The bacteria have been endangering human health for centuries, but just how old are these enemies?

Share on Pinterest A medieval skeleton helps scientists build up a more complete history of Salmonella.

The most common strains of Salmonella cause gastroenteritis, with symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, and cramps, but there are also strains that cause more dangerous conditions, including enteric fevers such as typhoid fever.

These latter types of Salmonella are potentially life-threatening and require urgent treatment, and while they are less common nowadays, they have taken many human lives in the past.

So far, it has been believed that Salmonella have been making humans sick for over 125 years , but new research from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom suggests that the bacteria’s deadliest strain is, in fact, much older than that.

Mark Achtman — a professor of bacterial population genetics at Warwick Medical School — and a team of specialists have been working on the 800-year-old skeleton of a Norwegian woman.

Their research has revealed new clues about the origins and age of Salmonella on the European continent.

Prof. Achtman and collagues have published their findings in a paper featured in the journal Current Biology.