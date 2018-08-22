New research shows that a healthful diet can maintain the health and youth of cells — at least in women.

While we typically measure our age in years, the true mark of biological aging is cellular aging.

In other words, the DNA of our cells can tell us how much our bodies have aged.

As we explain, the ends of our chromosomes are the best indicators of cellular aging.

Called telomeres, these structures are made of DNA strands and proteins. Every time a cell divides, telomeres shorten until the cell is senescent and dies.

Therefore, the length of the telomeres is the best indicator of how old a cell is.

While the shortening of telomeres is a natural process, accumulated damage in cells can speed up this process and lead to the premature death of cells. Damaged cells and shorter telomere length have been associated with chronic diseases and cancer.

Some of the factors that damage the cells are environmental and “modifiable,” meaning you can do something about them. These include diet, exposure to ultraviolet rays, alcohol consumption, and lifestyle (more stress can speed up cellular aging, while exercise keeps your cells younger).

New research, now published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, zeroes in on one of these modifiable risk factors for cellular aging: diet.

More specifically, a team of researchers led by Cindy Leung, an assistant professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Michigan School of Public Health in Ann Arbor, has found a link between maintaining a healthful diet and the length of telomeres.