A great number of healthcare practioners and patients alike remain wary of electronic health. Doctors claim that they don’t have enough time, and patients are concerned about their data going awry. As such, the uptake of mobile health has been slow. In this Spotlight, we investigate its pros and cons. Share on Pinterest mHealth offers improved patient monitoring, among many other things. Given the scale and speed of our technological advancement during the past few decades, it is no surprise that around 4.68 billion people will use a cell phone by 2019. In the United States, just “40 percent [of general physicians] have evening and weekend working hours,” which may isolate a great number of patients in the U.S. who work 9–5. However, in developing African countries such as Zimbabwe, the situation is much worse. There is just one doctor per 10,000 people. Similar scenarios present themselves in many other developing countries. According to the 2014 Information and Communication Technology Household Survey — by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency — “at national level, the proportion of households with at least one household member with a [cell phone] at home was about 89 percent compared [with] about 11 percent without.” It may therefore appear intuitive to exploit the growing worldwide popularity of cell phones — and other such personal electronic devices — to create more convenient healthcare for all. Indeed, “The proliferation of cell phones across the globe, even in locales without basic healthcare infrastructure, is spurring the growth of mHealth in developing countries,” according to West Wireless Health. However, despite the global advent of electronic health (eHealth) — and, more specifically, mobile health (mHealth) — during the past couple of decades, many individuals remain unsure of its uses and benefits.

What is mHealth? The World Health Organization (WHO) have stated that “no standardized definition of [mHealth] has been established.” However, for the purposes of a survey that the Global Observatory for eHealth conducted in 2009, mHealth was defined “as medical and public health practice supported by mobile devices, such as [cell] phones, patient monitoring devices, personal digital assistants (PDAs), and other wireless devices.” With nearly 4.7 billion cell phone users around the world, using such devices as a way to aid health is surely a step toward achieving global wellness. As mHealth Alliance explain: “[T]he ubiquity of mobile devices in the developed or developing world presents the opportunity to improve health outcomes through the delivery of innovative medical and health services with information and communication technologies to the farthest reaches of the globe.” Since their introduction to the global market during the 20th century, mobile devices have aimed to improve connectedness — and perhaps the most recognized benefit of mHealth is its ability to keep us connected with our healthcare provider at all times and from all distances. How else can mHealth improve our wellness?

How might mHealth harm us? Human mistrust of technology is hardly new; for decades, we’ve been resisting any form of change or advancement that may take power away from us. In many ways, this is what mHealth apps do: take a great deal of responsibility out of the hands of healthcare professionals and assistants and deliver it straight to cyberspace. However, could this cause more harm than good? Lack of regulation Before a drug is allowed to go to market, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have to approve its safety. Without their approval, the drug cannot legally be sold. The FDA explain that they are “ responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices.” According to research2guidance, as of 2017, there were approximately 325,000 mHealth apps available. Though users have hailed many of these beneficial, the FDA have so far only approved a fraction of them. mHealth apps are perhaps not at the top of the FDA’s priority list; they are considered by experts to be “low-risk,” meaning that the use of them is noninvasive and unlikely to cause considerable physical harm. For this reason, the FDA do not believe that they require regulation in the same way that drugs and other therapies do. Although this means that app development companies can roll them out to the paying public faster, it does also mean that there is little testing in patient communities to catch any issues the app may have, which could cause harm to the user further down the line. Interestingly, there have been hints that instead of the FDA working to approve apps themselves, entire app development companies could gain their approval. Too reliant Despite the fact that, as discussed above, the majority of mHealth apps have neither been tested in the patient community nor approved by regulatory bodies such as the FDA, many patients do rely on them in their everyday lives. Share on Pinterest Doctors fear patients becoming too reliant on their mHealth apps. Somewhat concerningly, many users of mHealth apps are choosing to use them instead of seeking professional help. This is problematic for several reasons — the most important being the fact that the vast majority of these apps are not regulated. In fact, in 2015, researchers at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA, conducted a study into symptom-checking websites and apps. The researchers discovered that, of the top 23 symptom checkers, “correct diagnoses were listed first in only 34 percent of standardized patient evaluations.” The analysis also revealed that the correct diagnoses were listed by the symptom-checking tools within the “top 20 possible diagnoses” in less than 60 percent of the evaluations. This has dangerous implications — especially the fact that receiving an incorrect diagnosis or not getting one at all could hinder proper treatment and possibly endanger life.