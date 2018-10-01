Gallium — an iron-like compound — looks similar to food and can trick bacteria into eating it. Once inside, it destroys the microbes. In a new study, researchers successfully used the compound to treat lung infections in mice and humans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have deemed antibiotic resistance “one of the biggest public health challenges of our time.”

In the United States, more than 2 million people develop a treatment-resistant infection every year, and 23,000 people die as a result.

Therefore, tackling superbugs has been the focus of much recent research. Scientists have applied mathematical analysis to study all of the drug combinations that can kill treatment-resistant bacteria, and some have turned to nature to study the antimicrobial potential of compounds such as an onion extract.

Now, researchers are trying a “stealthy” approach. Scientists led by Pradeep Singh, a professor of microbiology and medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, have studied a molecule that can destroy bacteria from within.

The molecule is a metal called gallium, and it is similar to iron. Prof. Singh and team developed an approach whereby, rather than trying to destroy bacteria from the outside, they “lured” the microbes into “eating” the molecule, which looks like food.

They tested their approach in both mice and humans and published their findings in the journal Science Translational Medicine.