New research finds that some nanomaterials that scientists use to combat cancer may have the opposite effect: to help tumors spread. The results reveal why this might occur and propose a way for us to turn this risk into a therapeutic advantage.

Nanotechnology has recently emerged as an innovative avenue for treating cancer.

For instance, some researchers have devised gold nanoparticles that can “seek out” cancer cells and pulverize them from within.

Others, however, have used nanocapsules to deliver concentrated drugs in an extremely precise way, avoiding the side effects that conventional chemotherapy might cause.

But what are these “nanocarriers” made from, and could the materials that scientists use in nanomedicine help, rather than hinder, the spread of cancer?

Scientists most commonly use gold, titanium dioxide, silver, and silicon dioxide, among others, for therapeutic purposes.

However, new research — the results of which now appear in the journal Nature Nanotechnology — suggests that these nanomaterials could facilitate the spread of cancer cells by increasing the gap between blood vessel cells and allowing cancer cells to migrate more easily to new sites.

Researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) near Clementi reached this conclusion after studying several models of breast cancer in rodents.

Fei Peng, from the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the NUS Faculty of Engineering, is the first author of the paper.

Peng and colleagues dubbed the phenomenon “nanomaterials-induced endothelial leakiness” (NanoEL). In their paper, they also suggest new ways in which drug developers could use this discovery to devise more effective therapies for cancer and other conditions.