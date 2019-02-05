A healthful diet can “significantly reduce” symptoms of depression. That’s the definitive conclusion from a meta-analysis of existing randomized, clinical trials. Share on Pinterest Adding more vegetables to your diet can significantly boost mood, especially for women, a new study concludes. Researchers have long suspected that a poor diet can lead to poor mental health. Although the underpinnings of mental health problems are complex, some scientists have suggested that “diet is as important to psychiatry as it is to cardiology, endocrinology, and gastroenterology.” But does the overall existing evidence support this claim? Dr. Joseph Firth, an Honorary Research fellow at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, led scientists who set out to investigate. Dr. Firth and colleagues note that, while poor diet can impact mental health negatively, this does not automatically mean that improving one’s diet can ease symptoms of depression and anxiety. So, to establish definitively whether a better diet can improve mood disorders, the scientists examined data on nearly 46,000 people and published their results in the journal Psychosomatic Medicine.

Meals high in vegetables and fiber are key The researchers examined the information available from major electronic databases, searching for “all randomized controlled trials” that studied the effects of dietary interventions on symptoms of depression and anxiety. The scientists narrowed down their search to 16 eligible randomized, controlled trials that summed up information from 45,826 participants. The analysis revealed that every kind of dietary improvement “significantly reduced depressive symptoms.” However, the dietary changes did not affect anxiety. The dietary interventions that eased depression included weight-loss diets, fat-reducing diets, and nutrient-rich diets. “This is actually good news,” comments Dr. Firth. “The similar effects from any type of dietary improvement suggests that highly-specific or specialized diets are unnecessary for the average individual. Instead, just making simple changes is equally beneficial for mental health.” “In particular, eating more nutrient-dense meals which are high in fiber and vegetables, while cutting back on fast foods and refined sugars appears to be sufficient for avoiding the potentially negative psychological effects of a ‘junk food’ diet.” Dr. Joseph Firth