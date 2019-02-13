A new phase I/II open-label, dose-escalation trial has recently tested the effectiveness of a “Trojan horse” drug in treating multiple types of otherwise treatment-resistant cancer in its late stages.

A new clinical trial assesses the safety and effectiveness of an innovative drug against multiple cancers at an advanced stage.

Recently, a team of experts from The Institute of Cancer Research in London and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust — both in the United Kingdom — has conducted a phase I/II clinical trial of a newly developed anticancer drug called tisotumab vedotin (TV).

To make the novel compound, scientists attached a toxic substance to an antibody that targets the “tissue factor” receptor, a protein that is abundant on the surface of numerous cancer cells and the presence of which predicts poor survival rates.

TV acts by concealing the toxic agent to allow it to enter cancer cells and then releasing the substance within these cells.

“What is so exciting about this treatment is that its mechanism of action is completely novel — it acts like a Trojan horse to sneak into cancer cells and kill them from the inside. Our early study shows that it has the potential to treat a large number of different types of cancer, and particularly some of those with very poor survival rates,” explains study author Prof. Johann de Bono.

The researchers conducted this clinical trial in an initial cohort of 27 participants to establish whether the drug was safe for humans and to gauge the correct dosage.

Then, the team recruited an additional 120 individuals. The people who participated in this trial were adults aged 18 years and over who had relapsed, advanced, or metastatic cancer.

The types of cancer that the participants had included ovarian, cervical, endometrial, bladder, prostate, and esophageal cancer, as well as non-small cell lung cancer.