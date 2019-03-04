The urethra forms part of the lower urinary system. It is the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body.

Sometimes, the urethra can become inflamed and painful. In this article, we outline the possible causes of urethra pain and provide information on treatment options.

Causes of urethra pain can include:

Urinary tract infections



Symptoms of a UTI can include an urgent need to urinate and pain in the urethra.

A urinary tract infection (UTI) can affect any part of the urinary system, which includes:

the urethra

the bladder

the ureters

the kidneys

Usually, a UTI occurs when bacteria from the colon or rectum enter the urethra. Here, they may cause inflammation as the pain in the tries to fight off the infection.

Once inside the urethra, bacteria may multiply and travel up to the bladder. Doctors sometimes refer to this as bacterial cystitis.

Symptoms of a UTI include:

an urgent and frequent need to urinate

pain or burning in the urethra

pain while urinating

concentrated, cloudy, or strong-smelling urine

blood in the urine

In most cases, a doctor will prescribe antibiotics to treat a UTI.

The following home remedies may also help:

drinking plenty of water

emptying the bladder frequently

consuming a healthful amount of vitamin C each day to increase urine acidity and prevent bacterial growth

avoiding spicy, acidic, and sugary foods, which can irritate the bladder

applying heat to the pubic area to relieve pain

To learn more about home remedies for UTIs, click here.

Urethritis

Urethritis is inflammation of the urethra. It usually results from a bacterial or viral infection.

Symptoms of urethritis include:

painful or difficult urination

itching

discharge containing mucus or pus

There are two types of urethritis, which are called gonococcal urethritis (GU) and nongonococcal urethritis (NGU).

The same bacteria that cause gonorrhea are responsible for GU, while NGU usually occurs due to chlamydia. Other causes of NGU include:

other bacterial infections

viral infections

damage to the penis

a urethral stricture, which is a narrowing of the urethra

Antibiotics are the standard treatment for bacterial causes of urethritis. If the underlying cause is a sexually transmitted infection, people should avoid having sex until they and any affected partners have completed antibiotic treatment.

Urethral syndrome

Urethral syndrome is inflammation and irritation of the urethra that is not due to an infection.

This type of urethra pain may occur due to irritation from or sensitivity to:

bubble baths and soaps

perfumes

scented sanitary napkins

sexual intercourse

condoms

spermicides

contraceptive gels

douches

chemotherapy

radiation therapy or exposure

injury to the urethra

Doctors will advise people with urethral syndrome to avoid suspected irritants. Treatment options may include pain-relieving medications and antispasmodics to reduce bladder spasms.

Urethral stricture

A urethral stricture is a narrowing of the urethra, which can restrict urine flow from the bladder. It usually involves scar tissue formation, which typically occurs due to an infection, other inflammation, or injury.

Symptoms of a urethral stricture include:

slow or painful urination

reduced urine output

occasional blood in the urine

incomplete bladder emptying

A doctor may carry out tests, such as urine flow testing and ultrasound imaging, to determine the position and severity of the stricture.

For minor strictures, a doctor may suggest a wait-and-see approach. For moderate or severe cases, they may recommend a surgical technique called dilation, which involves stretching the area of stricture.

They may need to remove the stricture and remodel part of the urethra.

Obstructive uropathy

Obstructive uropathy is a condition in which urine is unable to flow through the urinary tract due to a blockage in part of the urinary system. This blockage causes urine to flow backward through the system, possibly damaging one or both kidneys.

Causes of a blockage within the urinary tract include:

kidney stones

ureteral stones

bladder stones

enlarged prostate due to cancerous or benign growths

scar tissue in the ureters or urethra

problems with the nerves that control the bladder

congenital abnormalities

Symptoms of obstructive uropathy may include:

pain between the ribs and hip on one or both sides of the body

fever

nausea or vomiting

difficulty passing urine

incomplete bladder emptying

frequent urge to urinate, especially at night

urinary incontinence

blood in the urine

Treatment options can include:

stents or tubes to help drain urine from the kidneys

an indwelling urinary bladder catheter to assist urine flow

surgery to remove either the blockage or a severely damaged kidney

Kidney stones



Kidney stones can block the urinary tract.

When a person's urine contains too little water and excess waste, the waste products can clump together to form kidney stones.

A very small kidney stone may move through the urinary tract without causing symptoms, but larger kidney stones can cause:

urethra pain

ureter pain

painful urination

blood in the urine

sharp pain in the back, sides, or lower abdomen

nausea and vomiting

The best treatment for a kidney stone depends on several factors, including its size, the severity of symptoms, and whether it is blocking the urinary tract.

A doctor may request blood, urine, and imaging tests to determine the best course of treatment. If the stones are small, a doctor may advise taking a pain-relieving medication and drinking plenty of fluids to dilute the urine and flush the stones out.

For large stones, a person may require:

Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy : Shock waves of vibration break up the kidney stones into small pieces, enabling their passage through the urinary tract.

: Shock waves of vibration break up the kidney stones into small pieces, enabling their passage through the urinary tract. Ureteroscopy-guided stone removal : A doctor passes a ureteroscope into the ureter via the urethra. The ureteroscope guides a laser that breaks up large stones.

: A doctor passes a ureteroscope into the ureter via the urethra. The ureteroscope guides a laser that breaks up large stones. Percutaneous nephrolithotomy: A doctor inserts a tube directly into the kidney to remove the stone.

Pelvic inflammatory disease

Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) is an infection of the female reproductive organs.

PID occurs when a bacterial infection that starts in the vagina or cervix moves up into the uterus, fallopian tubes, or ovaries.

Sometimes, the bacteria responsible enter via the urethra, which may cause urethral pain.

Other possible symptoms include:

painful urination

abnormal discharge from the vagina or urethra

irregular menstrual bleeding

aching pain in the lower abdomen

pain during sex

fever and chills

nausea and vomiting

PID can cause scarring of the reproductive organs. Without treatment, it may cause long-term problems, including infertility, ectopic pregnancy, and chronic pelvic pain.

A doctor will usually prescribe antibiotics for PID. In some cases, a person may need surgery to remove abscesses resulting from the infection.

Prostatitis

Prostatitis is inflammation of the prostate gland, which is a male reproductive organ that sits underneath the bladder and surrounds the urethra. The prostate gland produces a fluid that contributes to semen.

A person can have acute or chronic prostatitis.

Acute prostatitis may result from a bacterial infection that initially developed in the bladder or urethra. Symptoms include:

pelvic pain

painful urination

painful ejaculation

Chronic prostatitis is ongoing prostate inflammation. Symptoms include:

persistent pain in the genitals or pelvic area

a heavy, aching, or full feeling in the prostate

painful ejaculation

frequent UTIs

Treatment for prostatitis may include:

antibiotics

pain-relieving medications, such as paracetamol and ibuprofen

alpha-1-blocking medication to dilate the prostatic urethra and allow stronger urine flow

5-alpha-reductase inhibitor medication to reduce prostate size

surgery to relieve pressure on the urethra

Epididymitis

The epididymis is a coiled tube within the testicle where the sperm mature. Epididymitis is inflammation of this tube with subsequent swelling and pain. It may feel like or lead to urethra pain.

Most cases of acute epididymitis are due to a bacterial infection. Other causes include:

enlarged prostate

partially blocked urethra

recent catheter use

Symptoms can include:

frequent need to urinate

pain or burning during urination

blood in the urine

pain in the penis, groin, lower abdomen, or flank

pain between the scrotum and anus

fever

A doctor will usually prescribe antibiotics to treat epididymitis. Other treatments may include:

anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen and naproxen

applying ice to the scrotum to reduce inflammation

surgery to remove the epididymis, in severe cases

drinking lots of fluid

Vaginal yeast infection

A vaginal yeast infection occurs due to an overgrowth of the natural fungus called Candida. The main symptom is intense itching or burning in and around the vagina.

Other symptoms include:

vaginal inflammation, redness, or soreness

inflammation of the urethral opening, causing painful urination

pain during sex

a thick, white, odorless vaginal discharge

People can usually treat a vaginal yeast infection at home using over-the-counter antifungal medications. These are available as tablets, creams, ointments, and vaginal suppositories.

A doctor may prescribe a stronger antifungal medication, such as fluconazole, for persistent or recurrent infections.

Vaginitis



It is important to see a doctor to get treatment for vaginitis. It is important to see a doctor to get treatment for vaginitis.

Vaginitis is inflammation of the vagina due to irritants, infection, or a hormonal deficiency.

Most of the symptoms of vaginitis affect the vagina and surrounding vulva. However, it is also common for people with vaginitis to develop a UTI and pain in the urethra.

Symptoms of vaginitis vary depending on the cause but usually include:

vaginal itching, burning, or redness

pain or discomfort during sex

unusual vaginal discharge

UTI symptoms

Vaginitis is not usually a serious health concern, but it is important to see a doctor to get treatment.

Treatment may include:

antifungal cream, ointment, or suppositories

antibiotics

estrogen cream

avoiding suspected irritants

Bladder cancer

Bladder cancer can cause various urinary problems, including urethra pain. However, other possible causes of urethra pain are more common, and cancer is very rarely the cause.

The first sign of bladder cancer is usually blood in the urine. Other symptoms of early-stage bladder cancer include:

frequent and urgent need to urinate, especially at night

pain or burning during urination

a slow or weak urine stream

Symptoms of advanced bladder cancer include:

inability to urinate

one-sided lower back pain

loss of appetite

unexplained weight loss

feeling tired or weak

swollen feet

bone pain

Treatment will depend on the stage of bladder cancer as well as a person's overall health. Treatment options may include:

surgery to remove cancerous cells, parts of the bladder, or nearby lymph nodes

surgery to divert and collect urine after removal of the bladder

chemotherapy

radiation therapy

immunotherapy

Transitional cell cancer

Another type of cancer that may cause urethral pain is transitional cell cancer (TCC), which is a cancer of the transitional cells that line the length of the urinary tract, including the renal pelvis, ureter, bladder, and urethra.

The renal pelvis is the top end of the ureter, where urine arrives from the kidney.

Symptoms include:

painful or frequent urination

persistent back pain

blood in the urine

extreme tiredness

unexplained weight loss

Most TCCs of the renal pelvis and ureter are curable with an early diagnosis. Treatment depends on many factors, which include:

the stage, grade, and location of the tumor, including whether or not the cancer has spread to other parts of the body

the health of the unaffected kidney

whether a person has had this cancer before

Treatment options may include:

surgery to remove all or part of the ureter or kidney

laser surgery to remove cancerous cells and tissues

chemotherapy

Summary

There are many different causes of urethra pain. Most often, it occurs as a result of an infection or an irritation due to environmental sources.

Sometimes though, urethra pain can indicate a serious, underlying medical issue.

People who experience persistent or worsening urethra pain should visit a doctor to get a thorough diagnosis.