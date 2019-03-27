A randomized controlled study finds that a diet low in carbs can relieve pain for people who have knee osteoarthritis.

Share on Pinterest Seniors with knee osteoarthritis may benefit from switching to a low-carb diet.

Osteoarthritis is the most widespread form of arthritis among older adults in the United States.

Knee osteoarthritis, in particular, affects about 10 percent of men and 13 percent of women ages 60 and above. According to some estimates, the condition affects 40 percent of people over the age of 70.

There is currently no cure for knee osteoarthritis, which can cause joint swelling, stiffness, and even severe pain.

Doctors often prescribe pain relievers, such as acetaminophen, opioids, or nonsteroidal drugs, to help alleviate symptoms. Knee replacement surgery is also an option.

However, these treatments are either invasive or could cause a range of unwanted side effects. This is why researchers have decided to investigate whether dietary interventions could relieve some symptoms and signs of knee osteoarthritis.

Robert Sorge, Ph.D., who is the director of the PAIN Collective in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Psychology, led a randomized controlled study that compared the efficacy of two diets: one that is low in carbs and one that is low in fat.

Sorge and colleges published their findings in the journal Pain Medicine.