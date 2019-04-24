Researchers have found that an ancient Chinese medical compendium was right all along — ginkgo seeds are able to kill the bacteria that cause acne and other skin conditions. However, the scientists also warn that we should not rush to make use of these seeds. Share on Pinterest The seeds of the ginkgo tree contain a substance that fights off bacteria that harm the skin. The Ginkgo biloba tree is an evergreen and a living fossil (an ancient plant that has survived through the millennia) originally found in Eastern Asian countries, including parts of China, Japan, and the Koreas. Now, however, people also cultivate it in parts of Europe and North America for ornamental purposes. Folk medicine lists various uses for extracts of different parts of the ginkgo tree, including expelling intestinal worms, treating arthritis, and soothing chilblains. Nowadays, ginkgo extracts — mostly from the tree’s leaves — are often present as the key ingredients in herbal supplements. However, although experimental studies have suggested that ginkgo may help treat many conditions, from depression to Alzheimer’s to diabetes, its actual effectiveness and safety remain debatable. Now, research conducted at Emory University, in Atlanta, GA, has found that ginkgo seed extract has antibacterial properties. More specifically, it can fight off Cutibacterium acnes, Staphylococcus aureus, and Streptococcus pyogenes — three types of bacteria that cause acne, psoriasis, dermatitis, or eczema. The team reached these findings — which appear in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology — after Xinyi Huang, who was studying at Emory at the time, became interested in a 19th-century copy of the “Ben Cao Gang Mu” (“Compendium of Materia Medica”) by Li Shizen, which belonged to the university.

Ancient Chinese wisdom brought to light In Chinese, “bencao” means “rooted in herbs,” and this compendium — which was originally published in China in 1590, during the Ming Dynasty — contains detailed information on traditional medicinal plants, their classification, preparation, and uses. While considering what she wanted to research for her senior thesis, Huang — who is now furthering her studies at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy in Baltimore — came across Emory’s copy of “Ben Cao Gang Mu,” which described the uses of ginkgo seeds in the treatment of various skin conditions, including chapped skin, itchiness, rosacea, and skin infections. In Li Shizen’s view, the seeds were to be ground into a paste, mixed with rice wine or rapeseed oil, and then rubbed onto the affected parts of the skin. Intrigued by Li Shizen’s centuries-old advice, Huang decided to test the benefits of ginkgo seeds in the laboratory. Working with researchers from the laboratory of Cassandra Quave, Ph.D. — who is senior author of the study paper and an assistant professor at Emory — Huang set out to assess ginkgo seeds’ antimicrobial properties in the context of skin conditions. Since ginkgo trees are dioecious — meaning that they have two sexes — the researchers collected samples from male and female trees. They also purchased fresh seeds from a local farmers market. Then, they classified their material by sex and other characteristics, also sorting them into groups of leaves, branches, mature seeds, and immature seeds. Moreover, the team procured the substances that occur in ginkgo seeds in their pure chemical form.

The secret may lie in ginkgolic acid In laboratory tests that they conducted on 12 different strains of bacteria, the researchers found that ginkgo seed coats and immature seeds — processed in the manner suggested by Li Shizen — inhibited the growth of three of these strains, namely C. acnes, S. aureus, and S. pyogenes. Using statistical analysis, Huang and colleagues also observed a positive correlation between the antimicrobial properties of the ginkgo seeds and their richness in a substance called ginkgolic acid C15:1. This, the researchers explain, suggests that ginkgolic acid may be largely responsible for ginkgo’s inhibitory effect on the bad bacteria. The finding, Huang says, “was like blowing the dust off knowledge from the past and rediscovering something that had been there all along.” She also notes that she had not expected to find that ginkgo seeds could have a medicinal use. “I was surprised because I had never thought about doing anything with ginkgo seeds except eating them,” she explains. “I remember the first time I tasted them was in Cantonese soup. The seed turns an unforgettable bright yellow when it’s cooked. The flavor is really distinct — a little bit bitter but also sweet,” Huang recalls.