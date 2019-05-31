Summer is on its way. Here in Medical News Today‘s hometown of Brighton, United Kingdom, the temperature is rising, seagulls are preparing to steal the food of unsuspecting tourists, and our fingers are hovering over desk fans in anticipation of the warmer weather.

It’s at this time of year that I start to get excited about all the things to come: barbecues, beach days, light, warm evenings, and the prospect of leaving the house without a jacket and scarf.

It’s at this time of year, however, that my body confidence begins to decline. The thought of wearing a swimsuit at the beach or even revealing my legs in a dress or shorts fills me with fear.

I’m certainly not alone here. According to the UK’s Mental Health Foundation, 1 in 5 adults in the country have felt shame within the last year as a result of their body image, and more than a third have felt anxious or depressed because of concerns over body image.

Self-love is vital for our mental health and well-being, and we could all do with a little more of it. With this in mind, we decided to share some messages of self-love in honor of Mental Health Month this May — in the form of rock painting.

“You are important.” “You rock!” “Love yourself. You are worth it.”

These are just some of the positive messages that the MNT team thoughtfully painted on pebbles and placed around various locations in Brighton for people to discover. It’s our hope that finding one of these pebbles will give someone a little boost of confidence.

I’ll be back next month with the latest news on what’s been happening at MNT HQ.

Honor Whiteman, Managing Editor