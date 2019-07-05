Researchers have attributed a substantial drop in human papillomavirus (HPV) infections to the HPV vaccine. Now, they are waiting to see if it will have the same impact on the rates of cervical cancer. Share on Pinterest Vaccines have slashed the number of HPV infections, new research suggests. Just over a decade ago, healthcare professionals introduced a new vaccination that aimed to prevent recurring infections of certain types of HPV. These infections can, if a person does not receive treatment, lead to cervical cancer. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), this form of cancer is the third most common among women.



The invention of the Pap smear significantly reduced deaths from cervical cancer in the United States, but the condition is still responsible for around 300,000 deaths worldwide every year. Researchers and healthcare professionals hope that the HPV vaccine will significantly reduce the prevalence of cervical cancer. But it is still too early to determine its potential effectiveness. However, researchers are able to measure the effects of vaccination programs on the prevalence of HPV infection. They can also measure the prevalence of precancerous lesions caused by the virus before and after the implementation of the vaccine.



These lesions can appear in several places, including the cervix, mouth, vagina, anus, and penis.

How the vaccine works HPV, on the whole, has been tricky to combat. There are more than 100 known strains of the virus. Around 40 of these can be sexually transmitted, and approximately 15 have the ability to cause cancer. The existing vaccine targets the two strains responsible for 70% of cervical cancer cases, HPV-16 and HPV-18, along with five other high-risk strains. One version of the vaccine also protects against strains that cause 90% of genital warts cases. Doctors recommend the vaccine for children ages 11–12. For those who have yet to receive the vaccine, doctors tend to administer it in women up to age 26 and in men up to age 21, though some men may benefit from receiving it up to age 26. To see how effective these vaccines have been, a group of researchers from the Centre de Recherche du CHU de Québec—Université Laval, in Canada, have analyzed 65 studies from 14 countries that have an HPV vaccination program. Their findings appear in The Lancet. To be eligible, studies had to have been published between 2014 and 2018. They also needed to compare pre- and post-vaccination prevalence of at least one of the following: HPV infections, anogenital warts, or precancerous cervical lesions. The resulting data came from 60 million people. The researchers carried out an analysis to find the potential impact of the vaccine 1–4 years and 5–8 years after vaccination. They broadened this time frame to 9 years when studying the effect on lesions. The team then compared data from countries with a vaccination coverage of at least 50% and those with lesser coverage, as well as data from countries that vaccinated at multiple ages and those that vaccinated within only one age range.