Scientists have discovered that a certain type of immune cell could be a prime cause of pelvic pain in women with endometriosis. The finding could lead to new treatments for a common condition that affects many millions of women.

Endometriosis is a lifelong condition wherein tissue like that which normally lines the uterus also grows outside the organ, typically in the pelvic cavity.

Estimates from the World Endometriosis Research Foundation suggest that endometriosis affects around 176 million women worldwide.

The abnormal growths, or lesions, of endometriosis can cause persistent inflammation, pain, and infertility.

Other symptoms include painful menstruation and ovulation, fatigue, heavy bleeding, and pain during intercourse.

As yet, there is no cure for endometriosis. Surgery can remove some lesions and scar tissue. Hormonal treatments can offer relief from symptoms but often bring side effects after prolonged use. There is an urgent need for non-hormonal drugs.

In the new study, researchers at the Universities of Warwick and Edinburgh, both in the United Kingdom, found the cause of endometriosis pain to be a type of white blood cell called macrophages that have undergone changes as a result of the condition.

The team reports the findings in a recent FASEB Journal paper.