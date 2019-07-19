New research examines how interacting with pets affects cortisol levels among college students.

Share on Pinterest Petting a cat or a dog reduces the levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

Pet owners have long known — or rather, felt — that spending time with their beloved animal companion lowers stress and improves mood.

An extensive review that Medical News Today reported on included several testimonials from people living with mental health conditions who vouched for the emotional comfort and psychological benefits that their pets brought them.

In fact, the review concluded that pets should be part of patient care plans because of their valuable contribution to people’s mental health and well-being.

Now, new research adds more scientific credibility to these claims. Researchers Patricia Pendry, an associate professor in the Department of Human Development at Washington State University in Pullman, and Jaymie L. Vandagriff, of the same department, set out to examine the effect of pets on the physiology of college students.

The researchers published their findings in the journal AERA Open, of the American Educational Research Association.