Diagnostic mistakes are the most frequent medical error as well as the most serious, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, MD.

Share on Pinterest New research identifies 15 conditions that doctors often misdiagnose.

It is not clear exactly how many people errors in diagnosis affect.

However, between 40,000 and 80,000 deaths in United States hospitals each year might be related to misdiagnosis, according to a new study.

Misdiagnosis may also play a role in 80,000–160,000 serious cases of harm to people’s health each year.

To see which conditions doctors are most likely to misdiagnose and which may lead to death or disability, researchers analyzed over 11,000 cases from an extensive database of U.S. malpractice claims. The findings now appear in the journal Diagnosis.

“We know that diagnostic errors happen across all areas of medicine,” explains first study author Dr. David Newman-Toker, Ph.D., director of the Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute Center for Diagnostic Excellence.

“There are over 10,000 diseases,” he goes on, “each of which can manifest with a variety of symptoms, so it can be daunting to think about how to even begin tackling diagnostic problems.”

However, the team’s technique aimed to do something different. They classified the conditions according to a standard system, yet the grouping that followed was a new strategy.

“There are dozens of different diagnosis ‘codes’ that all represent strokes. The same is true for heart attacks and some of the other conditions as well,” says Dr. Newman-Toker. “These differences often matter more for treatment than diagnosis.”

“To my knowledge,” he explains, “grouping these codes together to identify the most common harms from diagnostic error had not been done before, but doing so gives us an ‘apples to apples’ comparison of the frequency of different diseases causing harms.”