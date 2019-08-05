A new study in mice reveals the beneficial effects of whole-body vibration on inflammation and the microbiome.

Share on Pinterest Whole-body vibration involves standing on a vibrating platform, such as the one shown here.

Whole-body vibration (WBV) is a form of passive exercise that first appeared in the late 1990s and gained popularity in the last decade as a form of fitness training.

WBV requires a person to stand on a platform that typically vibrates at a frequency of 15–70 hertz (Hz) and an amplitude of 1–10 millimeters (mm).

The human body automatically adapts to “repeated, rapid, and short intermittent exposure to oscillations” from this type of vibrating platform, which prompted researchers to classify WBV as a “light neuromuscular resistance training method.”

Research into the practice has brought to light various health benefits. Some studies have shown that WBV improves muscle performance, bone density, strength, and balance, as well as helping to reduce body fat in the long term.

Importantly, previous research has also shown that WBV can reduce inflammation and even “reverse many symptoms” of type 2 diabetes, such as frequent urination and excessive thirst.

Research indicates that it also improves blood sugar control and insulin resistance, as measured by the standard glucose tolerance test and the hemoglobin A1C blood sugar test.

But how, exactly, might WBV exert these benefits on metabolic health? Researchers from the Medical College of Georgia (MCG) and the Dental College of Georgia (DCG), at Augusta University, set out to investigate.

Dr. Jack Yu, head of pediatric plastic surgery at MCG, is one of the corresponding authors of the study — which appears in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences— together with Dr. Babak Baban, immunologist and interim associate dean for research at DCG.