New research in mice suggests that targeting a particular protein in the spinal cord could form the basis of a new pain relief medication that could relieve chronic pain for thousands of people.

About one-fifth of adults in the United States are living with chronic pain, which is a pain that lasts for longer than 3 months. However, one specific type of chronic pain is of particular concern — neuropathic pain.

Neuropathic pain results from nerve injury and around 10% of the U.S. population may be living with it. Due to rising life expectancy and contributory lifestyle factors, estimates suggest that this figure will increase.

Neuropathic pain has a range of causes, including physical injury to the nerves that send information between the spinal cord and brain, viral infections, conditions such as diabetes and multiple sclerosis, medication side effects, and excessive alcohol consumption.

The cause does not alter the fact that doctors find this type of pain challenging to treat. It can also significantly impact a person’s life, with symptoms ranging from burning and tingling to stabbing and stinging.

Traditional pain relief medications are often ineffective against neuropathic pain. As assistant professor Mette Richner from Aarhus University, Denmark, puts it, people with neuropathic pain can try a shopping basket of medications “without ever really getting any good results.”

But Richner and a team from the university have identified a protein that could be an effective target for pain relieving drugs. A decade’s worth of research spurred the new study, published in the journal Science Advances.