New research finds that the type of diet a person follows is not as important as simply making sure it includes healthful foods.

When it comes to cardiovascular health, the type of diet is less important than 'simply eating healthful foods,' researchers say.

Most people know that eating a healthful diet is crucial for keeping our heart and our cardiovascular system healthy. But which diet is best?

Researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston, MA, set out to compare the effects of three diets on heart disease risks.

Each of the three diets followed the DASH pattern while focusing on one main macronutrient: carbohydrates, proteins, or unsaturated fats.

In the carbohydrates-rich diet, around 58% of kilocalories came from carbs; the protein-rich diet replaced 10% of kilocalories from carbs with protein; and the unsaturated fat diet replaced 10% of kilocalories from carbs with unsaturated fats, for example, from avocados, nuts, and fish.

Dr. Stephen Juraschek, Ph.D., an assistant professor of medicine at BIDMC and Harvard Medical School, is the corresponding author of the study.

Dr. Juraschek and team examined the effect of the three diets on cardiovascular risk factors, such as systolic blood pressure, low density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, C-reactive protein levels — a marker of inflammation — and high-sensitivity troponin, which is “a marker of subclinical cardiac injury.”

The researchers published their findings in the International Journal of Cardiology.