Read on to find out more about osteoarthritis of the hip. We discuss what causes the condition, how doctors diagnose it, and the different ways to treat it.

Although osteoarthritis can occur in any joint, it commonly affects the weight-bearing joints, such as the knees and hips.

Osteoarthritis is the most widespread form of arthritis . The Arthritis Foundation estimate that in excess of 30 million people in the United States have osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis, sometimes called "wear and tear" arthritis, is a common degenerative condition. Doctors can treat osteoarthritis with medication and surgery. People can also manage their symptoms with different exercises and stretches.

Treatments for osteoarthritis focus on reducing pain and improving mobility. Effective ways to treat osteoarthritis include the following:

1. Pain medications

Pain management is essential for people living with hip osteoarthritis. People can treat mild to moderate pain with over-the-counter pain relievers, such as acetaminophen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

People who have moderate to severe osteoarthritis may experience more intense pain. In such cases, prescription pain relief may be necessary.

2. Arthritis medications

Some people may require medications to help slow the progression of arthritis or reduce some of the symptoms. Examples of such drugs include:

Corticosteroids

Corticosteroids control inflammation by mimicking the effects of cortisol, a hormone that regulates the immune system.

People can take oral corticosteroid tablets. Doctors can also inject corticosteroids directly into the hip joint. However, corticosteroid injections offer only temporary pain relief. People will require additional injections going forward.

Hyaluronic acid injections

Another potential treatment for osteoarthritis is an injection of hyaluronic acid into the hip joint or another joint that osteoarthritis is affecting.

In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a hyaluronic acid injection for treating osteoarthritis of the knee.

Although some doctors have used the injection to treat osteoarthritis of the hip, the FDA has not yet approved it for this use.

Hyaluronic acid injections do not affect everyone in the same way. Some people do not experience any pain relief after receiving the injection. However, approximately 30% of people stay pain free for up to two years, according to the Arthritis Foundation.

3. Physical therapy

Physical therapists are trained healthcare professionals who specialize in diagnosing and treating conditions that limit mobility. People with hip osteoarthritis may benefit from physical therapy sessions.

During the initial session, the therapist will assess the person's physical condition and any specific mobility problems they have. They will then devise a set of tailored exercises to help improve mobility.

The therapist teaches people how to perform each exercise so that they can safely continue their treatment at home. They may also recommend additional treatment options, such as braces, walkers, or hot and cold therapy.

4. Surgery

Some people experience severe hip pain or stiffness that significantly affects their quality of life. These people may benefit from surgery.

There are two main surgical options for hip osteoarthritis:

Hip resurfacing

This procedure involves trimming or shaving away damaged bone on the femoral head. The femoral head is the upper end of the thigh bone, which sits inside the hip socket.

After removing the damaged bone, the surgeon covers the femoral head with metal. The surgeon also fits a metal cup inside the hip socket.

Total hip replacement

During this procedure, a surgeon replaces the entire hip joint, including the femoral head and the socket. In their place, the surgeon fits artificial components made of metal, plastic, or ceramic.

Each surgical option carries benefits and risks. A doctor will guide people through the available options before deciding on the best treatment to pursue.

5. Stem cell therapy

Stem cells are cells that have the potential to develop into a range of different cell types. Researchers are currently looking into whether stem cell therapies could help to replace and regenerate damaged tissues within the human body.

Mesenchymal stem cells are stem cells that can develop into bone and cartilage, among other types of tissue. According to a 2018 review , mesenchymal stem cells could help to repair damaged cartilage and reduce inflammation in knee osteoarthritis.

However, stem cell therapy is not yet ready for use in clinical settings. Advances in gene editing techniques may help overcome many of the limitations currently facing stem cell therapy.

6. Exercising and stretching

Exercises that may help manage symptoms of hip osteoarthritis include:

yoga

strength training

swimming

water aerobics

Stretching every day can also help to improve flexibility and relieve joint stiffness and pain. Consider the following stretches:

Sitting hip flexion

Sit in a chair. Make sure to keep the back straight and both feet flat on the floor.

Keeping the knees bent at a 90° angle, gently raise one knee toward the ceiling.

Slowly bring the leg back down to its original position.

Repeat on the opposite side.

Sit-stand

Begin the exercise in a seated position. Keep the back straight and both feet flat on the floor.

Slowly lean forward, using the forward momentum to stand up again.

Bend the knees and the hips to sit down.

Continue alternating between sitting and standing.









Hip opener

Place an exercise mat or a nonslip rug on the floor

Get into a lunge position with one knee on the floor and the other one in front of the body. Keep the back foot relaxed, and the front foot flat on the floor.

Gently lean forward to stretch the hip and hold this position for a few seconds. Remember to keep the back straight while leaning forward.

Return to the starting position by leaning back until the shoulders are in line with the hips.

Repeat the exercise on the other side.

Forward fold

Start by standing upright with the feet shoulder width apart.

Feel free to put a slight bend in the knees to make the stretch less intense.

Hold this stretch for a few seconds and slowly return to the starting position.

People can also perform this stretch from a seated position: