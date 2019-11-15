The endometrium is the lining of the uterus. It is one of the few organs in the human body that changes in size every month throughout a person's fertile years. Each month, as part of the menstrual cycle, the body prepares the endometrium to host an embryo. Endometrial thickness increases and decreases during the process. Two hormones, estrogen and progesterone, prompt these cycles of endometrial growth and its shedding through menstruation if a pregnancy does not develop. In this article, we look at the normal range for endometrial thickness, causes of changes, and when to see a doctor.

Normal thickness Share on Pinterest A healthcare provider may measure the thickness of the endometrium with an ultrasound. The normal thickness of the endometrium changes throughout a person's life, from childhood, through to sexual maturity, fertile years, and after menopause. In imaging tests of young females who have not yet begun menstruating, the endometrium is present but smaller than it will be later in life. According to the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), the endometrium is at its thinnest during menstruation, when it usually measures between 2–4 millimeters (mm) in thickness. The first half of the proliferative phase starts around day 6 to 14 of a person's cycle, or the time between the end of one menstrual cycle, when bleeding stops, and before ovulation. At this phase, the endometrium begins to thicken and may measure between 5–7 mm. As the cycle progresses and moves towards ovulation, the endometrium grows thicker, up to about 11 mm. About 14 days into a person's cycle, hormones trigger the release of an egg. During this secretory phase, endometrial thickness is at its greatest and can reach 16 mm. Pregnancy Endometrial thickness is important in pregnancy. Healthcare experts link the best chances for a healthy, full-term pregnancy to an endometrium that is neither too thin nor too thick. This allows the embryo to implant successfully and receive the nutrition it needs. The endometrium gets thicker as the pregnancy progresses. Menopause The RSNA also state that in healthy postmenopausal people, the endometrium typically measures about 5 mm or less.

How to measure Ultrasound is the most common way to measure the thickness of the endometrium. It is the method that healthcare providers use first, especially if an individual has reported abnormal vaginal bleeding. When ultrasound is not suitable, often due to the position of a person's uterus or other health conditions, doctors use MRI.

Symptoms The most common signs of excessive endometrial thickness include: bleeding after menopause

extremely heavy or long-lasting bleeding during menstruation

irregular menstrual cycles that last less than 3 weeks or longer than 38 days

spotting between periods

Treatments Treatments for excessive endometrial thickness include progestin, a female hormone that prevents ovulation and hysterectomy. Studies show that it is more difficult for a pregnancy to progress when readings for endometrial thickness are low. Treatments for a thin endometrium can include: estrogen

human chorionic gonadotrophin, which is a hormone that the placenta produces after an embryo implants in the uterus wall

medications and supplements used to improve blood flow However, research shows that these treatments are not consistently effective.

When to see a doctor People should see their doctors if they notice abnormal vaginal bleeding, which can include: spotting between period

unusually heavy flows

irregular, short blood flows

vaginal bleeding or spotting after menopause People experiencing pelvic pain of unknown origin should see a doctor for evaluation and to rule out endometrial cancer. Other symptoms to watch out for are bloating and a feeling of fullness without eating much.