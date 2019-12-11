This article outlines some health conditions that could cause headaches and constipation, along with their associated treatment options.

If constipation and headaches frequently occur together, it may be due to a long-term condition that requires medical treatment or lifestyle changes.

Common underlying causes of both symptoms include not drinking enough water or eating enough of certain nutrients. In these instances, drinking more water and eating more fiber may help resolve the symptoms.

Sometimes, a person may experience a headache in addition to constipation . In some cases, these two symptoms could share the same underlying cause.

Constipation is the medical term for infrequent or hard-to-pass bowel movements. A person may have constipation if they have not had a bowel movement in 3 or more days, or if they need to strain very hard when they do have one.

Often, both headaches and constipation develop as a result of not consuming enough fluids or having a balanced diet.

The study authors therefore conclude that successful treatment of constipation can improve headache — particularly tension-type headache. However, they could not determine whether constipation triggers headache or constipation and headache are both symptoms of the same underlying cause.

The researchers assessed the medical records of 96 children who went to the hospital complaining of headache. Of these, 24 had constipation and received appropriate treatment. At a follow-up consultation, all 24 of those children showed improvements in both constipation and headache.

Many people who experience headaches also complain of constipation. A 2015 study sought to investigate this link.

Dehydration, which occurs when someone loses more fluid than they take in, can result in both constipation and headaches .

Constipation can also occur due to eating foods that contain little or no fiber. Many of these foods, such as fast foods and processed foods, are high in sugar. This may cause headaches.

In these instances, taking in more fluid and eating more nutritious high fiber foods could help resolve both symptoms.

There are also several underlying conditions that may cause both constipation and headaches. A person with one of these conditions may experience the two symptoms at the same time. These conditions include:

Celiac disease

Celiac disease is a type of autoimmune condition. People who have celiac disease experience intestinal inflammation and damage as a result of eating gluten. Gluten is a protein present in wheat and wheat products.

There are three types of celiac disease: classical, nonclassical, and silent.

Classical celiac disease is characterized by intestinal malabsorption. This refers to when the intestines become so damaged that they are unable to absorb enough nutrients from the diet. Some signs of intestinal malabsorption include:

diarrhea

pale, foul-smelling, fatty stools

unexpected weight loss

stunted growth (in children)

A person with nonclassical celiac disease may experience mild gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms such as abdominal pain and bloating. They may also experience:

Silent celiac disease is so-called because those who have it are unlikely to experience any symptoms. They may, however, experience improved health after adopting a gluten-free diet.

Treatment

The only treatment for celiac disease is to follow a strict gluten-free diet. This will allow the small intestine to heal, which should lead to a reduction in GI symptoms.

Mood disorders

Mood disorders such as depression and anxiety can trigger tension headaches and GI issues.

Some additional symptoms of depression include:

low mood

feelings of sadness, worthlessness, or guilt

loss of interest or pleasure in activities

difficulty sleeping, or sleeping too much

fatigue

difficulty thinking, concentrating, or making decisions

slowed movements and speech

changes in appetite

suicidal thoughts

There are also several types of anxiety disorder. Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) is one of the most common. People with GAD experience persistent and excessive worry that interferes with their daily life.

They may also experience symptoms such as:

increased heart rate

rapid breathing

restlessness

nervousness

difficulty concentrating

muscle tension

difficulty sleeping

weakness or fatigue

GI issues

Treatment

A doctor may prescribe medications for people with depression or anxiety. However, these medications can take some time to work. People may also need to try several medications before finding a drug that works well for them.

People with either mood disorder may also benefit from talking therapies, such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).

Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a condition characterized by chronic widespread musculoskeletal pain. Common symptoms of fibromyalgia include:

tenderness to touch or pressure

severe fatigue

sleep problems

memory problems

Some people with fibromyalgia may experience migraine or tension headaches. They may also experience digestive issues, such as irritable bowel syndrome or gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Treatment

The most effective treatment for fibromyalgia is physical exercise. Aerobic exercise may be particularly effective.

People with fibromyalgia may also benefit from taking certain medications. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved the following three drugs for the treatment of fibromyalgia:

duloxetine (Cymbalta)

milnacipran (Savella)

pregabalin (Lyrica)

People with fibromyalgia may also benefit from the following treatments:

acupuncture

CBT

massage therapy

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is a condition that causes a person to feel overwhelmingly tired or fatigued. As a result, a person may have great difficulty carrying out normal daily activities.

CFS can cause headaches and, in some instances, constipation. Other symptoms may include:

weakness

feeling tired even after sleep

problems with memory or concentration

muscle and joint pain

Treatment

There is currently no cure for CFS. However, there are things a person can do to alleviate their symptoms. This may include spreading out activities that they know will drain them of energy. Certain supplements and relaxation therapies may also help.

The symptoms of CFS differ from one person to another. For this reason, a person should talk to their doctor about their specific symptoms and the possible treatment options.

Medication

Headaches and constipation can both be side effects of certain medications. Two medications that may cause these symptoms are opioids and statins.

A person should talk to their doctor if they develop constipation or headaches after starting a new medication.

Treatment

If medication is the cause of both constipation and headaches, a doctor may lower the dosage. When possible, they may even prescribe an alternative medication.

If these options are not feasible, a doctor may prescribe medications to help alleviate the side effects.