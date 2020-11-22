The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves prescription drugs such as Lyrica to treat certain conditions. Lyrica may also be used off-label for other conditions. Off-label drug use means using a drug for a purpose other than what it’s been approved for by the FDA.

Lyrica for diabetic nerve pain

Lyrica is FDA-approved to treat diabetic nerve pain, which is also known as diabetic neuropathy. This pain happens as a result of complications from diabetes. It’s a progressive disease, which means that the symptoms get worse with time.

People with diabetes have high levels of glucose (sugar) in their blood. Over time, high blood sugar levels can damage your nerves. Your nerves help your body move, communicate, breathe, and much more.

Symptoms of diabetic nerve pain include numbness, pain, tingling, or weakness in your hands or feet.

It isn’t fully known how Lyrica works to treat diabetic nerve pain. But it’s thought that it may reduce your brain’s ability to sense pain.

Effectiveness for diabetic nerve pain

Clinical studies have shown Lyrica to be effective for treating diabetic nerve pain in adults.

One study compared Lyrica taken three times per day with a placebo (a treatment with no active drug). People in this study had diabetic nerve pain as a result of either type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Researchers wanted to see how effective each treatment was at reducing nerve pain.

After 5 weeks, they found that:

about 45% of people who took Lyrica had their pain reduced by at least 50%

about 10% of people who took a placebo had their pain reduced by at least 50%

Lyrica for fibromyalgia

Lyrica is FDA-approved to treat fibromyalgia. This is a chronic condition that can cause:

areas of tenderness

cognitive issues, such as trouble concentrating and recalling memories

general fatigue (lack of energy)

pain in your bones and muscles

sleep problems

It’s not known what causes fibromyalgia. There aren’t any tests to diagnose it, and its symptoms are often similar to those of other conditions. For this reason, fibromyalgia is often misdiagnosed and can be difficult to treat.

It’s also not known how Lyrica works to treat fibromyalgia. But it’s thought that it may reduce your brain’s ability to sense pain.

Effectiveness for fibromyalgia

Lyrica has been shown to be effective for treating fibromyalgia in adults in a 14-week clinical study. People were eligible for this study if they had an average pain score of at least 4 on an 11-point scale before joining the study.

People in the study took either Lyrica or a placebo (a treatment with no active drug). The study showed that:

66.1% to 77.8% of people who took Lyrica had some level of improvement in their pain score

47.6% of people who took a placebo had some level of improvement in their pain score

Lyrica for nerve pain after shingles

Lyrica is FDA-approved to treat nerve pain from shingles.

Shingles is a viral infection that’s caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox (the varicella-zoster virus). Anyone who’s had chickenpox is at risk for developing shingles at some point in their life.

Your risk for shingles may increase as you age, as shingles is most common after age 50 years. But shingles can occur in someone of any age who’s had chickenpox.

Some common symptoms of shingles include:

a rash resembling chickenpox but only affecting certain areas, such as the chest, abdomen (belly), back, and around the waist

fluid-filled blisters as part of the rash

constant burning, dull pain, or a sharp, stabbing pain that comes and goes

Effectiveness for nerve pain after shingles

Several clinical trials have found Lyrica to be effective for treating pain after shingles in adults.

In one 13-week trial, people rated their pain on an 11-point scale before starting treatment. To be eligible for the trial, people had to have had shingles at least 3 months before and have a pain score of at least 4. They were also allowed to take acetaminophen for pain, in addition to Lyrica or a placebo.

People in the study took either Lyrica or a placebo (a treatment with no active drug) twice daily. Researchers wanted to see how effective each treatment was at reducing people’s pain scores. At the end of the study:

about 20% to 35% of people who took Lyrica had their pain score reduced by at least 50%

about 10% of people who took a placebo had their pain score reduced by at least 50%

Lyrica for nerve pain from a spinal cord injury

Lyrica is FDA-approved to treat nerve pain from a spinal cord injury. The spinal cord carries signals back and forth between the brain and the rest of your body. It’s a vast network of cells and nerves extending from the base of your brain all the way to your lower back.

Movement and sensation depend on a functioning spinal cord. Any damage to any part of the spinal cord could permanently affect a person’s functioning. Some possible causes of a spinal cord injury include sports injuries, vehicle accidents, and gunshot wounds.

It’s not known how Lyrica works to treat nerve pain from a spinal cord injury. But it’s thought that it may reduce your brain’s ability to sense pain.

Effectiveness for nerve pain from a spinal cord injury

Two clinical trials found Lyrica to be effective for treating nerve pain from a spinal cord injury in adults.

To be eligible for these studies, people had to have nerve pain from a spinal cord injury. The pain had to have lasted for at least 3 months in a row or gone away and come back over a 6-month period. People also had to have a pain score of at least 4 on an 11-point scale.

People in this study were allowed to take other medications. Other drugs taken may have included opioids, analgesics (such as acetaminophen), muscle relaxants, and antidepressants (some of which treat nerve pain).

In one 12-week trial, people were randomly assigned to take either Lyrica or a placebo (a treatment with no active drug) every day. At the end of the trial:

about 30% of people who took Lyrica had their pain scores reduced by at least 30%

about 10% of people who took a placebo had their pain scores reduced by at least 30%

Lyrica for partial onset seizures

Lyrica is FDA-approved to treat partial onset seizures in adults and in children. (For more information about Lyrica’s use in children, see the “Lyrica and children” section below.)

For treating partial onset seizures, Lyrica is used with other seizure drugs.

It isn’t known how Lyrica works to treats partial onset seizures. But it’s thought that the drug may decrease the abnormal electrical signaling that occurs in the brain during a partial onset seizure.

About partial onset seizures

Your brain uses electrical signals to communicate with the rest of your body. During a seizure, there is a surge of electrical activity in the brain. Some types of seizure affect all of your brain or more of your brain than other types. Symptoms from different types of seizure can vary.

Partial onset seizures occur in only one part of the brain. These can be further classified as either simple focal seizures or complex partial seizures. The main difference is that someone experiencing a partial seizure remains conscious, and the episode typically lasts for under 1 minute. But with complex partial seizures, a person loses consciousness. These seizures may last for longer than 1minute.

Effectiveness for partial onset seizures

Three clinical trials found Lyrica to be effective for treating partial onset seizures in adults.

One study looked at adults taking one to three other antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) that were not effectively preventing partial onset seizures. People in the study took either Lyrica or a placebo (a treatment with no active drug) twice per day along with their other AEDs.

Researchers wanted to see how effective each treatment was at reducing the average number of seizures people experienced per month. At the end of the study, they found that:

at least half the adults who took Lyrica had a 35% to 51% reduction in their monthly seizures (depending on their dosage)

of the adults who took a placebo twice per day, none experienced any change in the number of seizures they experienced per month

Off-label uses for Lyrica

In addition to the uses listed above, Lyrica may also be used off-label for other conditions. Off-label drug use means using a drug for a purpose other than what it’s been approved for by the FDA. Below are examples of off-label uses for Lyrica.

Lyrica for anxiety

Lyrica isn’t FDA-approved to treat anxiety, such as generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). But the medication may be used off-label for this purpose.

A review of clinical studies found that pregabalin (the active drug in Lyrica) can be effective for treating short-term anxiety and preventing relapse in adults with GAD.

If you have questions about treating anxiety, including the Lyrica dosage for anxiety that may be right for you, talk with your doctor.

Lyrica for opiate withdrawal

Lyrica isn’t FDA-approved for treating symptoms of opiate withdrawal, though it may be used off-label for this purpose. There isn’t enough information to determine if Lyrica is effective for treating opiate withdrawal. This is because different studies have had conflicting results.

For example, one study found taking pregabalin (the active drug in Lyrica) at a daily dose of up to 600 milligrams to be effective and safe for treating symptoms of opiate withdrawal. But another study did not find pregabalin to be any more effective than a placebo (a treatment with no active drug) for treating symptoms of opiate withdrawal.

If you have questions about treating the symptoms of opiate withdrawal, talk with your doctor.

Lyrica for restless legs syndrome

Lyrica isn’t FDA-approved to treat restless legs syndrome (RLS). But it may be used off-label to treat this condition. With RLS, you experience twitchiness and discomfort occurs in your legs, typically after going to bed.

A clinical study found that pregabalin (the active drug in Lyrica) was more effective than a placebo in treating the symptoms of RLS. The study also found that Lyrica was less likely to cause worsening of symptoms over time compared with pramipexole (Mirapex). This is a drug that’s approved for RLS.

If you have questions about using pregabalin or Lyrica for RLS, talk with your doctor.

Lyrica for sleep

Although Lyrica isn’t approved for treating sleep problems, it may be used off-label for this purpose.

A review of seven clinical trials found pregabalin (the active drug in Lyrica) to be effective for treating sleep problems related to GAD.

If you have questions about treatment for sleep issues, including the Lyrica dosage for sleep that may be right for you, talk with your doctor.

Lyrica and children

Lyrica is FDA-approved for treating partial onset seizures in children ages 1 month and older. For this purpose, it’s used with other seizure drugs.

Partial onset seizures occur in only one part of the brain. These can be further classified as either simple focal seizures or complex partial seizures. The main difference is that someone experiencing a partial seizure remains conscious, and the episode typically lasts for under 1 minute. But with complex partial seizures, a person loses consciousness. These seizures may last for longer than 1minute.

It isn’t known how Lyrica treats partial onset seizures. But it’s thought that the drug may reduce the abnormal electrical signaling that occurs in the brain during a partial onset seizure.

Effectiveness in children

Clinical studies have found Lyrica to be effective for treating partial onset seizures in children ages 1 month and older.

In children ages 4 to 16 years old:

at least half of the children taking Lyrica reduced the number of seizures they had every 28 days by 27.3% to 37.1% (depending on their dosage)

at least half of the children who took a placebo (a treatment with no active drug) reduced the number of seizures they had every 28 days by 16.9%

In children ages 1 month to 3 years old: