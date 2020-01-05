We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process.

An unusual study explores a question that has puzzled researchers for a long time: Why are giant pandas so tiny when they are born?

Share on Pinterest Baby pandas only weigh about 100 grams at birth.

Kathleen Smith, a biology professor at Duke University in Durham, NC, and her former student Peishu Li, conducted the new research, which appears in the Journal of Anatomy .

There are a lot of intriguing — and somewhat endearing — facts about baby pandas.

For one thing, the giant panda newborns are particularly “helpless.” They are born blind, pink, and hairless. They do not open their eyes until they are 6–8 weeks old, and they cannot move before the age of 3 months.

The cubs do not leave their mother’s side until they are between 1.5 and 3 years old — out of a lifespan of about 20 years.

Furthermore, giant panda babies are 900 times smaller in size than their mothers. They only weigh about 100 grams at birth.

With the exception of opossums and kangaroos, giant panda newborns are the smallest mammal babies compared with their mother’s size.

But why is that? To find out, Smith and Li examined skeletons from baby pandas that had been born at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.