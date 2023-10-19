How female sex hormones affect Alzheimer’s development Medical News Today spoke with Dr. Vania Prado, professor in the Departments of Physiology, Pharmacology, Anatomy, and Cell Biology at Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and scientist at Robarts Research Institute at the University of Western Ontario, and senior author of this study. Dr Prado said the team decided to examine the possible role of female sex hormones in the development of Alzheimer’s disease because of the chemical changes in the brain that can affect and contribute to amyloid pathology — one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease. “One of the important contributors for regulating early pathology are brain cells that secrete acetylcholine ,” Dr. Prado explained to MNT. “There is evidence that these brain cells can function differently and they also respond to sex hormones, including estradiol . We knew that from the start.” “When we examined the relationship between acetylcholine and Alzheimer’s pathology, we found that male and female mice had different responses. However[,] men and women with Alzheimer’s presented a similar profile. Thus the question became why there are these differences between mice and humans? Sex hormones, because of the age we normally use mice, became the prime suspect.” – Dr. Vania Prado

Can estradiol affect ‘toxic’ amyloid buildup in the brain? For this study, Dr. Prado and her team focused on the female sex hormone estradiol, which helps maintain a woman’s reproductive system and plays a significant role in the maturation and release of eggs during the menstrual cycle. According to the researchers, the cholinergic neurons that produce acetylcholine — which is essential for normal memory and cognition — are vulnerable to damage from beta-amyloid accumulation in the brain that’s linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Through various tests and image analysis on a mouse model of male and female mice and brain scans of older humans, the researchers found that when estradiol was present, the relationship between acetylcholine and toxic amyloid was lost. But when sex hormones were eliminated, the relationship was connected, potentially increasing Alzheimer’s pathology. This is especially of note, the researchers said, as levels of estradiol decrease in postmenopausal women. “We were surprised that in female mice the response was very different than male mice and different than humans, both men and women. The difference was likely because of female hormones, which are likely low in women with Alzheimer’s.” – Dr. Vania Prado As for how estradiol may affect the build-up of beta-amyloid protein in the brain, Dr. Prado said that is still not fully understood. “There is evidence that low levels of estradiol may affect how immune cells respond to amyloid in the brain,” she continued. “There is also evidence that loss of estradiol increases amyloid pathology.”