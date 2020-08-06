Large-brained primates that develop dexterity later acquire more advanced skills. Share on Pinterest Research indicates that primates with larger brains have better dexterity. A primate’s fingers endow it with the ability to feed itself and manipulate objects, including, for some species, tools. A new study of 36 primate species explores manual dexterity, analyzing similarities in how they acquire hand and finger skills. The study also finds that brain size is an important factor in the acquisition of advanced manual dexterity and fine-motor skills. The study reveals that the most developed manual dexterity occurs in primates with large brains. Says lead author and evolutionary biologist Sandra Heldstab of the University of Zurich, Switzerland, “It is no coincidence that we humans are so good at using our hands and using tools, our large brains made it possible. A big brain equals great dexterity.” In the paper, the authors highlight that patterns of neural development in young primates are similar across species, including the larger-brained primates, such as humans, who develop dexterity later. The study appears in Science Advances.

Building dexterity skill-by-skill Over 7 years, Heldstab and her colleagues — Karin Isler, Caroline Schuppli, and Carel van Schaik — studied 128 young primates living in 13 European zoos. They observed the animals from birth to the age at which they had developed adult-level manual dexterity skills. The researchers were surprised to see that the order in which the primates acquired specific skills was the same regardless of which species they studied. Heldstab reports, “Our results show that the neural development follows extremely rigid patterns — even in primate species that differ greatly in other respects.” While the researchers tracked the development of dexterity skills common to a broad range of primates, the study proposes that such shared patterns may also apply to the few primates capable of advanced dexterity and fine- motor skills: “The ontogenetic order of emergence of six different manipulative skills was preserved across all 36 primate species despite large species differences in the duration of development.” “Some of this order is necessary and unremarkable, for example, that unimanual grasping precedes object manipulation. Unexpectedly, however, the order of all other manipulative skills appears to be equally conserved, suggesting that more complex motor skills also critically rely on particular preexisting skills.”