New research indicates that patients taking certain high blood pressure medications are less likely to develop severe COVID-19 or die.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, there were concerns that a type of drug primarily used for treating hypertension (high blood pressure) might worsen the infection.

The drugs in question are angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE inhibitors) and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs).

Both classes of drugs work by interacting with ACE2, a receptor found on the surface of cells involved in regulating blood pressure. These receptors are a common feature on cells throughout both the cardiovascular and respiratory systems.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, uses ACE2 to gain entry to its host cells in the human body. Some scientists speculated that taking ACE inhibitors or ARBs could increase the number of these receptors and therefore exacerbate the infection.

In May 2020, Medical News Today reported a relatively small study that found no link between taking the drugs and the risk of developing COVID-19.

Now, researchers in the United Kingdom have pooled data from 19 studies in the largest meta-analysis to investigate this question. Their work provides further reassurance that the drugs do not increase the risk of severe COVID-19 or death from the infection.

The study suggests that long-term use of the medications — which people with other cardiovascular diseases also take — could reduce infection severity and improve survival.

